NORTH PORT — Customers accused James Willis of stealing their dreams.
They said they paid Willis, the owner of Elk Ridge Custom Homes, thousands out of their life savings to build their Florida homes.
Then he left them stuck with partially built houses, bills from unpaid subcontractors and — in at least one case — nothing at all.
North Port Police investigators arrested Willis, 52, after months of investigating. Detectives charged him with one count of scheming to defraud, a first-degree felony, and six counts of misappropriation of construction funds, second-degree felonies. Willis remained in the Sarasota County Jail on $50,000 bond.
“There are currently 13 victims in this case with an impact of at least $130,000,” said Josh Taylor, spokesman for the NPPD.
“In some cases Mr. Willis would collect funds, pull the permits, and do little to no work. In other cases, he would collect the funds, never apply for the correct permits, and do no work,” Taylor explained in a statement.
“The company filed for bankruptcy in December of 2019, continuing to collect large down payments in the months leading up to filing.”
Police released several pages or investigative reports, documenting how Elk Ridge Custom Homes took deposits and drew from construction accounts, without finishing work, and leaving its customers with liens on their property from subcontractors that hadn’t been paid.
In one case, Elk Ridge took a $5,000 deposit from a customer on July 17, 2019, to build a home on two lots on Reservoir Street in North Port. The company then drew $19,298 from an account at a title company on Aug. 27, 2019 to work on the home. When the company declared bankruptcy in January, investigators learned, Elk Ridge had never applied for a building permit with the city.
In case after case, customers from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Venice and North Port paid for homes that were started, and in some cases completed. But the homeowners learned that the subcontractors who did the work had never been paid, leaving the homeowners on the hook. The list of subcontractors includes roofers, concrete workers, air conditioning companies, surveyors, garage door companies and more.
One Port Charlotte homeowner contracted with Willis November of 2018, and over the course of more than a year had provided over $25,000 to the company. The builder requested building permits more than five months after the contract was signed. In January 2020, the homeowner took over the building permits as an owner build, after Willis filed for bankruptcy.
The homeowner still had to make good on more than $19,000 in unpaid invoices in order to avoid a lien on the house.
Investigators said they learned Elk Ridge Custom Homes had logged deposits of $2,015,199 into the company’s bank account between July and November of 2019, before declaring bankruptcy the following month.
Willis, whose address is listed as Amnesty Drive and his occupation as “labor” on his booking report, will get a first appearance in court on Aug. 14, court records show.
“There may be more victims out there,” Taylor said. “If you believe you may be victim, please contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.