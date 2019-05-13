ENGLEWOOD — Ivan Moya and Rad Vlahovic live in North Port, but they wanted to help Englewood’s Lemon Bay Historical Society with its historic Green Street Church.
And they did.
Moya and Vlahovic, owners of RainScape irrigation, installed an irrigation system at the church’s new home beside the Lemon Bay Cemetery at the corner of South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776) and Second Avenue. What would have been a $4,800 job, with more than 1,000 linear feet of piping going into the ground, they did pro bono for the Historical Society Thursday.
“They give back to the community as well,” Moya said of the Historical Society members.
Moya and Vlahovic have also devoted their talents and time to projects for other nonprofits and have volunteered in hurricane recovery efforts. Vlahovic said they believe good deeds generate good things in return.
Now that the irrigation system is in, the Historical Society can have landscapers lay the sod for the property.
A week ago, Englewood’s Phillips & Sons Landscape planted 21-, 10- to 12-foot-tall buttonwood and black olive trees at the church. Amberjack Sanitation volunteered and has been watering the trees and plants for the Historical Society.
Meanwhile, Ajax Paving asphalted Wednesday a driveway from Alta Vista Avenue to the back of the church and what will become handicapped parking spots.
Sarasota County won’t conduct its final inspection and issue a certificate of occupancy until all the work is complete, including the landscaping.
The 90-year-old Green Street Church may look like any simple country church, but is historically significant to the Englewood community since it served as its first house of worship. The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. At the time, the neglected building had sunk into disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former self.
While the church hasn’t seen worship services in decades, it still serves Englewood as a place for meetings and other community events, weddings and memorial services.
The historical society had leased for years property from the CrossPoint Church of the Nazarene on West Green Street. The cemetery trustees provided the Historical Society with the property that now gives the church a permanent home.
On Sept. 11, in the early morning hours, R.E. Johnson & Sons movers lifted the structure up and carried it on its one-mile, four-hour journey to the cemetery.
The effort to save the church isn’t cheap.
Historical Society members don’t know what the final costs will be to get its doors back open. The final bill could well exceed $200,000.
Thankfully, some businesses and various service groups have stepped up, relieving the Historical Society of portion of the financial burden it faces. The Englewood’s Community Redevelopment Agency provided two $50,000 grants, but Sarasota County is holding back the second matching-fund grant Sarasota County until the Historical Society is issued its Certificate of Occupancy.
Individual donations, large and small, have been making a difference. Donations can help offset the $19,000 the landscaping is expected cost. Donors of $350 or more will be able to “adopt” a tree or plant and will be remembered with a commemorative plaque.
For more information about the status of the Green Street Church, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491. Donations may be made online or mailed to Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O. Box 1245, Englewood FL 34295.
