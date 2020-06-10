NORTH PORT — It's a little less crazy as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
But core rules for keeping safe aren't changing. All of which will be enforced Monday when North Port opens its city hall, the water park portion of the new Aquatic Center, and resumes other programs and services.
Those on city hall business or at other service centers, for instance, must still self-space and (voluntarily) wear a mask.
And if they're ill or had traveled outside the state or country, they should stay home or do business through the city's web portals, city officials advise. Most payments, permits and paperwork can be submitted online.
Staff at work will follow similar rules, though they must self-report travel or illness symptoms. Their office spaces will be sanitized regularly. Maintenance staff had also scheduled a scrubbing of the ventilation system and will install virus-zapping ultraviolet lights at the police department and city hall.
Public meetings and some functions, however, stay virtual through the month, as Florida in the last week had reported a spike in coronavirus cases.
A virtual commission meeting Monday revisits a proposed 7-Eleven project at Cranberry and West Price boulevards, for instance. The hearing in May was rescheduled because neighbors hadn't been notified. It can be watched on a city YouTube broadcast at 9 a.m. Advisory board and code enforcement hearings had been cancelled or delayed during the coronavirus lockdown. That remains in effect.
The Sarasota County Property Appraiser and Tax Collector offices at city hall will remain closed.
“There's definitely an eagerness to be part of (city) meetings,” said Josh Taylor, North Port's communications manager. “But we're not going to risk it. Hopefully there will be a hybrid down the road.”
AQUATIC CENTER
A big boost Monday is re-opening every resource at the North Port Aquatic Center, the city's $12 million waterpark. It closed for the season in November. It was to open for spring break. Limited access began June 1, allowing people to use the lap pool, but not the slides or the lazy river on the waterpark side.
Meanwhile, city parks re-opened in late April and Warm Mineral Springs Park re-opened June 1, with the appropriate safety precautions in place.
Other than job freezes and delays in new hires, North Port kept its 800-plus workforce busy, either remotely from home or in other roles until COVID-19 lockdown rules moved into another phase, as had happened Friday. Aquatic Center pool staff and lifeguards, for instance, as part of their job on lockdown roved with sanitizing wipes and spray. Disinfecting squads in pool warm-ups was the norm in some city offices.
“Life-guarding in a different kind of way,” Taylor said.
