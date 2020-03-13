NORTH PORT — Welcome back, Mr. and Mrs. Scrub Jay.
That message from North Port officials is to the ownership of Heron Creek Golf & Country. City commissioners have demanded that Heron Creek restore overgrown greenspace in the gated community that accommodates Florida scrub jays, a protected species and family bird that needs certain conditions to thrive.
Heron Creek had allowed 40 acres of greenspace set aside for scrub jays, tortoises and other indigenous wildlife to become entangled underbrush, a jungle driving out remnant birds and stopping new ones from returning, said North Port vice mayor Jill Luke, who voted March 3 with fellow commissioners to compel Heron Creek to restore greenspace to scrub jay friendly habitat.
Scrub jays, native to Florida, require draining sandy soil and scrub characteristics. Untamed trees, bushes and tall grasses are not conducive in the scrub jay habitats.
The private community and the city had an agreement 20 years ago to maintain such habitat, but those terms had lapsed, pushing the city to act, Luke said.
Heron Creek “didn’t maintain the property to start with,” Luke said. “That’s the only reason it’s in the shape it is. And the scrub jays left. We’ve told them to bring back property maintenance.”
Spokespersons for the National Land Group, Heron Creek’s property management firm, wouldn’t comment.
But a 2017 report by a National Land Group consultant showed little evidence of scrub jays in Heron Creek greenspace dating to 2000, when the habitat management plan was first drafted by North Port, Heron Creek and others such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, whose agents have oversight of the protected scrub jay and other species.
“Our recommendation is that Heron Creek submit a modification request … to eliminate the condition that required implementation of the management plan within the scrub-jay preserve,” said Ian Vincent with Ian Vincent & Associates in Port Charlotte.
While scrub jays birds have a documented history in Florida dating back well before people, their numbers have dropped sharply in recent decades.
That is why the Heron Creek parcel was important, advocates insisted. A scrub-jay family needs specific habitat to thrive. For example, there must be limited wildfires, which is nature’s way of renewing their food supply and clearing out predator hiding places and keeping the scrub habitat intact.
And that, perhaps, is one reason why Heron Creek had allowed the greenspace to become overgrown, said Jon Thaxton, a former Sarasota County commissioner and a founding member of his high school’s Ecology Club. Controlled fires are how undegrowth is cleared, and that’s expensive, even dangerous, he said.
But vital. Abnormal vegetation in dry season and in the country’s lightning capital is a formula for disaster, Thaxton said.
And North Port’s pushing for compliance with scrub-jay friendly habitat is the city “doing its duty,” he said.
