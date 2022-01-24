Lemon Bay Historical Society
The Lemon Bay Historical Society will welcome Suzanne Park, founder and owner of Bit of Hope Ranch, for a discussion at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The Bit of Hope Ranch is a nonprofit organization, founded to help hurting children by allowing them to find hope and healing through relationships with God and horses. Its mission is to rescue, restore and re-home, while teaching respect, responsibility and reward. CDC guidelines will be followed. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Trivia night
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is presenting a Trivia Night hosted by Mr. Trivia, Jim Wasowski, set for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Contact Jennifer Cope at 816-678-4045. Proceeds benefit Civic Engagement, Health and Wellness, and Environmental Community Service Projects. Light refreshments will be served.
GFWC Woman's Club sale
GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will hold its annual rummage sale Jan. 28-29 for clothing, jewelry and accessories, at the clubhouse, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund and local charities. Call 202-553-2665 to donate items.
Movie on the Green
North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing Feb. 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
Englewood Beer Fest
The new Sunset Rotary Club of Englewood and J.J. Taylor Distributing are planning the second Englewood Beer Fest. It's set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 on West Dearborn Street in Englewood. General admission is free.
Cost for the beer tasting inside the beer garden is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. It includes samples of several different craft brews from local brewers and craft breweries across the country. The beer tasting is from noon to 4 p.m. Breweries include Fort Myers Brewing Co., Palm City Brewing Co., Point Ybel Brewing Co., Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider, Sierra Nevada Brewing, The Tank Brewing, Lagunitias, Cigar City Brewing, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., and Crazy Dingo Brewing.
There will be live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, craft vendors. You must be 21 to purchase any alcoholic beverages. No coolers or pets. Visit www.facebook.com/englewoodsunset for more information and to purchase advance tickets from Eventbrite.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Legion Gong Show
The Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will present the “Gong Show” Jan. 31. For $10 enjoy a spaghetti and meatballs dinner (with meatless available), salad, bread, dessert. Cash bar. Cocktails, 5-6 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and the show at 7 p.m. Sign up your talent up in the lounge by Jan. 25, three minutes maximum. Get tickets in the lounge or at the door. Visit Flalp113.com or call 941-697-3616 for additional information.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Gulf Cove-Port Charlotte offers free sit-down and carry-outs dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Feb. 7 menu, served 3:30-5:30 p.m., includes baked ziti, bread, salad and dessert. Please reserve your meal by noon Feb. 3, by using the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
'Say I Do Again'
The Kiwanis Club and City of North Port are sponsoring a “Say I Do Again” event Feb. 12 in the Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd., with two ceremonies: Informal, come-as-you-are at 3:30 p.m. and formal at 5 p.m. Couples can enjoy a group toast with champagne, mimosa or cider, plus live music, a gift bag, prizes, renewal certificate and photographs. Enter to win 15-minute couple's massage, a one-year free Tommy's Car Wash and a Valentine's gift basket. It's $15 per couple. Proceeds will be split in support of the North Port Kiwanis and Key Club and to launch a new nursing scholarship for the North Port Suncoast Technical College and the North Port Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. To register, please call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 for assistance.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration opens Jan. 4, first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., open 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Questions? Call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.