NORTH PORT — The city has hired a Fort Myers employment firm to resolve an issue that had placed City Manager Pete Lear on paid leave.
Sproat Workplace Investigations will examine Lear's paid suspension from his $162,000-a-year job. The firm started its work Monday. No timeline for completion or cost for services was given.
Lear on July 13 had sent an email to the city's five commissioners, removing himself from having division and department heads reporting to him, “while this investigation is going on,” he noted in the message.
Commissioners the next day were to discuss Lear's annual performance review when he pre-empted that action by requesting a week off to settle a personal matter. Instead, in a 4-1 commission vote, Lear was placed on administrative leave. The term “investigation” was the term deciding Lear's suspension, according to commissioners voting in the majority.
“I want to cry,” Commissioner Jill Luke said, “but we have to do the right thing.”
Lear's problems escalated when it was learned that an anonymous email had arrived on July 10 in each commissioner's inbox. The writer, who couldn’t be verified because he or she had used a randomly assigned email address, accused Lear, who is married but reportedly separated, of having a sexual relationship with a co-worker, according to the email posted on North Port’s public records access website. Citing privacy, the Sun isn't releasing the co-worker's name.
Sproat Workplace Investigations will report its findings to the city, and commissioners will decide Lear's future with North Port.
“We are letting the process take its course and will wait for the findings and conclusions the investigator will produce,” city spokesperson Madison Heid said.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
