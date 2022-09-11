Firefighters

North Port firefighters react after receiving cards from students and snacks from the Kiwanis Club of North Port following the Sept. 11 ceremony at City Hall. Pictured are Jonathan Russell, Matthew Lukowski, Lt. Kevin Barnes, Clayton Barnett and Jacob Johnston.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Scott Smith

North Port Police bagpiper Scott Smith plays Sunday at the end of the Sept. 11 ceremony in front of City Hall. The city has held a memorial service every year since the attacks on the nation in 2001.

NORTH PORT — Scott Titus wore his full combat gear while speaking to the crowd Sunday morning at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

The longtime North Port Fire Chief sweated through parts of his speech outside North Port City Hall. He said it's sometimes uncomfortable to show unity. It's uncomfortable to stand up for what's right. It's uncomfortable to speak up against those who attack us, but it's necessary, he reiterated to the crowd of about 300. 

Mike Roman

North Port Firefighter/paramedic Mike Roman rings the bell to remember the fallen on Sept. 11, 2001.


Scott Titus

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus shakes hands with Quinten Willis, 8, a Cranberry Elementary School student who gave a card to say thank you to first responders for serving North Port residents.
NPPD

Members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port gave a cake donated by Publix and cards to North Port police and dispatch workers to say thank you for their service to the community.
NPPD

Members of the Kiwanis Club of North Port gave a cake donated by Publix and cards to North Port police and dispatch workers to say thank you for their service to the community.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments