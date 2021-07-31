NORTH PORT — When Felia Rizk first went to North Port Youth Basketball, she was in a stroller watching her older brothers play ball at the Morgan Family Community Center.
On Saturday, the 18-year-old earned a $500 scholarship as a seven-year volunteer who spent every weekend helping the youth basketball league.
"I worked in the concession stand and sometimes on the scoreboard," said the recent North Port High School graduate, who is headed to Florida Gulf Coast University. "I really liked seeing the players grow up at this center. I love the atmosphere. It's a great environment for young athletes. Everyone here is nice."
Felia's mother, Enih, echoed the love for the center and North Port Youth Basketball.
"This place gave my older boys the opportunity to play ball," she said. "Felia doesn't play basketball in a group setting, but she just watched, she pitched in every week for hours to help this league. I'm proud of this place. We've lived here for 18 years and it's been good to the community."
Felia earned the Marcus Freeman Scholarship established by the NPYB board after the 16-year-old died March 15, 2011, in a crash on Interstate 75. Marcus was a North Port High School JV quarterback and NPYB basketball player turned referee who spent hours mentoring younger players at the Morgan Center games. Marcus also played basketball with the NPYB travel program.
Part of the scholarship requires NPHS seniors to write an essay on what they've done to help the league and what the league has done for them.
This year's senior class president Logan King, 18, was also awarded a $500 scholarship. He will be attending college in Miami in August to study education administration.
Scott Baker, volunteer and former vice president, said his son was very close to Marcus.
"Marcus was a gym rat," Baker said. "He was here all of the time. He was an extraordinary young man. In the same spirit as Marcus, we wanted to give a scholarship to those seniors who made a difference in our youth basketball program."
Former board member Anne Marie Graff said she's watched many players grow up on the courts in NPYB.
"I wasn't just a board member, but a parent and not just a parent to my own kids, but others in the league," she said. "We are all family. We wanted this to be a safe place for kids to come play. We are a team and there's no 'I' in team. It really does take a village."
Marcus' parents Dana and Paul joined Baker and NPYB volunteer Scott Bieniek and league president Andrew Baker in giving away the scholarships.
"On Friday North Port High School alumni played a basketball game together," Baker said. "It's great to see the kids come back to North Port and establish a tradition. Some of these students have stayed here and are raising their families here. They haven't forgot about Marcus. A lot of his friends have a memorial tattoo in his honor."
Dana agreed. The family has had tremendous support from the community, even 10 years later.
"Some of Marcus' friends named their children after him," Dana said. "If I didn't have the support system from the sheriff and police stations, friends, family and strangers, I don't think I would be OK today."
For more information about North Port Youth Basketball, visit www.npyb.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.