ENGLEWOOD — Veterans living at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home like listening to classic rock songs from Pink Floyd, Bob Seger and the Electric Light Orchestra.
That’s one of the facts the nursing home’s facility activity director, Lori Goucher, revealed to members of Englewood AMVETS Post 777 on Thursday.
Post members, along with the Sons of AMVETS and the ladies auxiliary, invited a group of Jacobson’s veterans to have lunch at the post.
The invitation was appreciated.
“It’s nice to get out and see new people,” said Navy veteran Bob Fowler, who received a Navy hat from auxiliary member Pat Johnson at the lunch.
After lunch, Air Force veteran Frank Kalisz shared laughs.
“I like to go to ball games and play sports trivia,” he said. “I’m pretty good at trivia — I love it.”
Goucher said COVID-19 and the summer season have been rough on the veterans at the 120-bed nursing home in Port Charlotte.
While some of the residents have dementia and some are nearly 100 years old, others are alert and want to have fun — more time and fellowship with volunteers, more entertainment and more outings.
They just need to get the word out to anyone interested in volunteering with them.
“We have a veteran who is turning 101 on Friday,” Goucher said. “She wasn’t feeling up to coming to lunch today, but she wanted to come. She wanted to see people.”
They also have a resident who is 104 who comes out for some activities.
“We have bingo four times a week, but don’t always have volunteers. The staff comes to help. The vets with dementia play one game, it usually takes an hour,” she said.
Goucher said the residents would love it if musicians would come by and play blues, folk, bluegrass and country songs at the nursing home.
“We love the singers who come and appreciate them,” she said.
But, she said, sometimes the singers stick to their sets with no new material.
“One veteran loves reggae music, but we don’t have anyone who knows how to play it who can come to our facility...The veterans like upbeat songs,” she said. “They respond to music they can interact with, where they can use their hands or dance to the music.”
Karen Franstill, acting director, said five veterans saw the Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun: Maverick” this week and another five are going Friday. Some remembered Cruise first played the character Maverick in the original “Top Gun” film 36 years ago.
“They absolutely loved it,” she said.
Franstill said she’s taking small groups on outings but welcomes other places to go and really could use volunteers.
VOLUNTEERS APPRECIATED
Several volunteers went up north for the summer and others moved away during COVID-19 and haven’t been replaced.
There’s no artist volunteer, but there’s plenty of paint, boards and art materials.
There’s a huge DVD collection that needs to be sorted. Each resident received a personal DVD player to listen to music or watch movies, but there’s no one to sort the collection and help residents pick their favorites.
There are seven female veterans at the facility. Some are active and like doing puzzles and crafts. Others wouldn’t mind if someone read a book to them.
The veterans’ home just received a donation of new electronic dart boards. The men are waiting for it to be set up, but would love to form a dart league with anyone interested in playing, Franstill said.
They also like to play pool.
“There’s a few vets would like to have a Bible study,” she said. “They don’t really want to be preached to, but they want to talk about the Bible or their faith. We just don’t have anything like that right now.”
Franstill said something the veterans would really love is a visit from a pet therapy animal like a horse. Franstill said pet therapy sessions can help improve joint movement, develop social skills, increase self-esteem, lessen depression and decrease loneliness.
“We lost our pet therapist who spent time with our veterans,” she said. “They (veterans) are used to seeing dogs, but another animal would be fun for them.”
After learning more about the veterans, AMVETS Post 777 Cmdr. Bill Bond, said he wanted to invite them back for a monthly lunch.
“Our AMVETS family (the post, auxiliary, Sons and Riders) have all donated to the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home during COVID-19, but we weren’t able to have a real Christmas party for them or interact directly with the veterans,” he said.
“Today was nice because we got to learn about them. They are great. We want to keep doing it,” he said.
For more information or how to volunteer, call 941-613-0919 ext. 2024, or visit floridavets.org.
For more about the Douglas Jacobson Fund Inc., an independent organization that supports the veterans at the nursing home, visit dougjacobsonresidentsfund.org.
