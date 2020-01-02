Thanks to a permit delivered Christmas eve, residents of Manasota Key may see equipment for beach renourishment in about two weeks.
Charlotte County Project Manager Matt Logan updated the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee on the massive two-county project Thursday. Construction could begin in mid-February, Logan said.
“Most people are concerned with, ‘When are we going to see sand on the beach,’” Logan told the committee.
With the $21 million project running months behind schedule, government officials have been holding marathon meetings, he said. The project is aimed at restoring beach sand that has all but disappeared in some sections of the island. It is the first time the county has undertaken a sand project of this magnitude, Logan confirmed.
Two deadlines are at stake. One is the need to finish before the start of sea turtle nesting season April 31. The other is finishing before one of the contractor’s two giant off-shore dredging rigs must be taken off line in late March for mandatory overhauling.
The Christmas eve permit was from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which sets parameters for how the project must proceed and where it can proceed. FDEP delivered its permit to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the day before Christmas. Now, the county is waiting for the Army Corps to complete its permit.
“They know the severity of the situation, so they are working with us,” Logan said of the Army Corps.
The Army Corps and the FDEP have overlapping jurisdictions and are working to make sure their permits do not conflict, Logan told the Sun.
November is when the project was supposed to begin. Delays include the county’s decision to change the location of the pipelines that will bring in sand dredged some seven miles off-shore, Logan said.
Also, Sarasota County has joined the project. The northern half of the island is in Sarasota County. Work in Sarasota County will not begin until the beach work in Charlotte County is complete, Logan said.
Charlotte County has been preparing for this project for several years and managed to get at least 36% of the project paid by government grants, thus keeping individual property owners’ assessments lower. Sarasota County is still working out how to charge its property owners, Division Manager Rachel Herman told the Sun. A number of property owners in Sarasota County have said they cannot afford the assessments as proposed.
After Manasota Key, work can begin on two related projects, Logan said. Those two projects are replenishing sand on Knight/Palm Island and building environmentally critical reefs offshore to replace those onshore that will be buried with the current beach project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.