ENGLEWOOD — When she realized two of her three children struggled with dyslexia, Kari Hayden did more than look for a qualified tutor.
Hayden and Tammy Tieu founded the nonprofit TLC Literacy Center for Dyslexia.
Now at 695 Old Englewood Road, the center's certified staff and experienced educators tutor dyslexic people from ages 5 to 99, Tieu said.
Dyslexia causes people to process written language differently and to digest written cues pictorially. They lack the ability to interpret sound/symbols. Among the 43 million who have dealt with dyslexia are Tom Cruise, Orlando Bloom and Steven Spielberg.
"Most (dyslexics) have high IQs and are out-of-the-box thinkers," Tieu said.
Dyslexics are known to be successful as engineers, industrial and graphic designers, architects and construction tradesmen.
Tieu, the center's director of education and client services, comes from a family of teachers. Originally from Rhode Island, she earned a bachelor's degree from Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, went on to earn master's degrees in special education and elementary education. She also earned certification to teach dyslexic students.
Both Hayden and Tieu suggested public school systems are hard-pressed to provide the specialized educational methodologies dyslexics need to succeed. The center first tests and screens its students to establish a base line for their tutorials.
The center charges $85 an hour for the "intense" tutorials for older students and $65 for a more relaxed tutorials for younger students.
The center offers a sliding scale for lower income families who can qualify for aid. Tutorials are scheduled Monday to Saturday.
About 30 people are being tutored now, while another 15 individuals are being processed now. The center now has a two-to-three week wait list.
Like any nonprofit, the TLC center depends upon donations and fundraisers.
The center is staging what it hopes becomes an annual event. The Literacy Center for Dyslexia golf tournament is June 25 at the Hills course of the Rotonda Golf and Country Club. The center is now signing up sponsors and golfers at tlcfordyslexia.com.
