SARASOTA — With six offers received in response to an invitation to negotiate, Sarasota County commissioners directed staff to begin formal negotiations for the sale of the county administration building and two adjacent parking lots at 1660 Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota.
With a decision earlier this year to relocate the administration center to a vacant piece of land on county-owned property on Cattlemen Road near Interstate 75, commissioners authorized staff to seek bids on their current home.
In response to the solicitation, the county received six offers ranging between $20.1 million to $23.5 million.
Commissioner Nancy Detert said she was stunned at how low the offers were.
“I wouldn’t accept any of them,” she said, adding later in the discussion that staff had told her the offers were based on the properties' current assessed use.
“We all know that government use isn’t the true assessed use,” Detert said. She advocated for an appraisal of the property based on its potential use, but no other commissioner backed her on that notion.
Instead, they opted to let the negotiations begin and see how they played out.
“I’ve never put my best offer in at the first shot,” Commissioner Alan Maio said before putting the item to an end.
Driving the move toward a new county government center is the cost of maintenance and renovation for the existing administration center which the county bought from General Telephone in the 1990s. Just over the next 10 years alone, those costs amount to $32.5 million.
Carolyn Eastwood, the county’s capital projects director, in an earlier presentation told commissioners initial estimates place the cost of building a new structure at $72 million, well over the county charter cap on borrowing. That cap currently is around $24.5 million.
The county would use the proceeds from the sale of the 1660 Ringling properties, plus impact fees, and borrowing to finance the cost of the new administration center.
Eastwood estimates the four-story, 120,000-square-foot building will be ready for occupancy in July 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.