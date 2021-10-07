ESofficedepot100721a

The Office Depot store at Merchants Crossing, 1500 Placida Road, Englewood is closing Nov. 13.

ENGLEWOOD — Grabbing a ream of copy paper, collating 15 reports or getting your name tag laminated in Englewood just got a little trickier.

Office Depot is packing up and saying goodbye.

Right now, the store at Merchants Crossing, 1500 Placida Road, is having a liquidation sale in anticipation of closing Nov. 13, said Shera Bishop, corporate Office Depot communications manager.

Another Office Depot in Naples is also closing its doors.

Office Depot closed 55 stores in 2020 and plans to close another 90 stores this year. The company reportedly is in the process of restructuring itself into two distinct entities and that should completed by 2022.

The Englewood Office Depot has been offering discounts “up to 40%” in its “everything must go sale.”


The Englewood Office Depot is in the midst of a liquidation sale, with up to 40% off. Even fixtures and equipment is up for grabs.

“Fixtures and merchandising materials must be sold,” a news release stated. Items include ladders, office furniture, service counters, various tables and chairs, shelving and all sorts of things.

“Some items may still be in use and not available for immediate removal,” the release stated. “All items must be paid in full to be held.”

Everything will be sold on a “first-come” basis. Any items not available for immediate removal will be flagged as sold and held until an agreed upon time for removal.

Office Depot still has stores at 2000 Tamiami Trail (at Cochran Boulevard), Port Charlotte, and at 1564 US 41 Bypass, Venice. Visit www.officedepot.com/storelocator for more. Online shopping is available at www.officedepot.com.

