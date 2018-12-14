A Charlotte County official says any customer who feels their home-building contracts were abandoned by builder HD Custom Homes should file complaints with local and state agencies.
Erin Mullen-Travis, licensing manager for Charlotte County, explained that not all cities, counties and state agencies share information about complaints regarding a builder. So while the Charlotte board voted unanimously to revoke HD Custom Homes’ ability to pull permits, the company can potentially do it again in other counties.
During a licensing board hearing Dec. 6, upset homeowners said HD Custom Homes co-owner Stephen Dukes is already using a new company. There’s still an active website soliciting new customers for HD Custom Homes.
At least 65 homeowners reported HD Custom Homes abruptly closed and isn’t returning phone calls to customers with unfinished homes in Englewood, Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Last week, builder Matt Harden and his partner Dukes cleaned out their Englewood model homes. Those homes are up for sale.
Harden and Dukes skipped the licensing board meeting where they faced four charges of intentionally mismanaging their company and fraud. Instead, Harden sent a letter from an Alabama address explaining he voluntarily surrendered his state contractor’s license. However, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation website still lists his license active through 2020. Dukes’ real estate broker’s license is also active through 2020.
Mullen-Travis said she’s frequently in touch with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Tallahassee office. She said the attorney general investigates differently than other municipalities.
“That office can seize assets and bank accounts, and looks for other violations,” Mullen-Travis said. “Pam Bondi’s office sends us copies of complaints. However, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (which can pull the state license) does not. They only call the builder about the complaint. The Better Business Bureau does not report to us any complaints against a builder. That’s why it’s important for homeowners to get their complaints in writing. You can’t just complain, you have to file the paperwork and go through the process for each complaint with each different agency. Each can’t act on it if they don’t know what’s happening.”
According to Bondi’s office, about 20 complaints were filed with that office in the past three weeks. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received 38 complaints about HD Custom Homes as of Thursday. The North Port Police Department received three.
Several times during the licensing hearing, board members encouraged homeowners to keep sharing their stories to help prevent the same thing from happening to others in different counties. Board members admitted the way the law is written, nothing prevents Dukes, who has a valid real estate license, from opening again with a new licensed contractor.
Phillip C. Jeleniewski is a Purple Heart recipient. He’s been vocal about what the builders did to him. He said he’d like to see them in prison for taking $10,000 and not pulling any permits to start his South Gulf Cove home. He moved to the area to retire, but doesn’t have a home now.
“We called Steve (Dukes) to get our deposit and he never returned my calls,” Jeleniewski said. “He was shut down from doing future business, and the county shows no record of him ever filing for my permitting. He burned a lot of people with a smile. I am 73 years old. It is elder abuse what he did to me and other older couples. He knew he was going under and still took my money.
“I put a lot of American soldiers in body bags in the ’60s before people like him (Dukes) were born,” Jeleniewski said. “I feel it’s my right to press charges to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Attorney General’s office sponsors a statewide Seniors vs. Crime program. The closest regional office is at the Sarasota County Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice.
Seniors like Jeleniewski can get help filling out paperwork and other resources through Seniors vs. Crime. The program offers free assistance with civil cases. The Seniors vs. Crime Project has senior sleuths who assist victims in civil disputes with contractors, banks and other businesses or individuals who may have defrauded or taken advantage of them financially.
To qualify, the victim must make the request. Senior Sleuths can advise the senior on how to handle issues. Homeowners can also have the Senior Sleuth intervene and represent the complainant. The Senior Sleuth researches the complaint and attempts to mitigate the case with all parties involved. They also help with settlement information, civil court proceedings, notary paperwork and dealing with local law enforcement and state agencies.
This week customers filed complaints with building departments from Lee County to Tampa and Alabama; the Department of Business and Professional Regulation for the contractor and real estate licenses; the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (to formally complain about bank employees who knowingly paid HD Custom Homes money without verifying the subcontractors were being paid, which in turn created liens against the customers’ homes); local Realtor boards, the IRS and FBI. Homeowners now share information and updates via a Facebook group HD Owners United created by Erich Richey. Several hired attorneys to begin the civil process.
Richey recently launched a website with Derrick Turner to help homeowners and victims. The site www.hombuilderbeware.com to inform, educate and empower individuals who are planning to or actively building a home.
Harden and Dukes could not be reached for comment.
