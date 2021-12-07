EL JOBEAN — Shane Schaefer jumped around, cheered, hollered and hugged her dog every time Ohio State scored.
She watched the game with 410 other screaming fans on a recent Saturday at the Twisted Fork.
"We are new here from Powell, Ohio, we just moved here Oct. 15," Schaefer said, between dancing around and cheering.
Schaefer is a new member of the North Port Buckeyes, a group founded in 2005. It consists of die-hard fans who love scarlet and gray.
For North Port Buckeyes' founder John Rawlings, the recent Ohio State-Michigan game was the best club-sponsored fundraising event so far.
In the past, 209 fans came for the annual Kegs & Eggs event and 275 for the game. This time there were more than 385 Buckeyes rooting for Ohio State and about 25 for Michigan. When raffle prizes were awarded, the Michigan fans could exchange the Ohio State prize for a Michigan one.
"We like to pick on Michigan fans, but we welcome them at every watch party," Rawlings said. "That includes members Buckeye Carol and Michigan Bob Azbell."
Years ago, Rawlings was at a traffic light. In his rear-view mirror, he saw an Ohio State mirror license plate.
He jumped out of his car, knocked on the woman's window and gave her a business card with the time and location the Ohio State Buckeyes met in North Port and ran back to his car.
"I scared Carol to death, but she showed up for the game and has been with us every since," Rawlings said. "Her husband, Bob, was a Buckeye fan years ago. He didn't like how one of our coaches in the '70s was let go. So he switched. We love that he comes to the watch parties."
"We go out and have a good time and talk to her daughter in Ohio," added Karie Rawlings, John's wife. "John has stories like that about so many of the members. We really are like a family here."
The club started at Beef 'O' Brady's and outgrew it. Then moved to Buffalo Wings & Rings in North Port until COVID-19 hit. This season, the group expanded again and is at a room in the Twisted Fork, near the Black Widow Harley-Davidson dealership in El Jobean.
For the Ohio-Michigan game, Rawlings spent a week planning logistics of using the entire outdoor venue, usually filled with concert goers for the watch party.
He had a team of 14 helping with the event which included breakfast, a cornhole tournament, prizes and the game on large screens for Kegs & Eggs.
Rawlings explains the group isn't an alumni. They are a fan club. He said the difference is huge because fundraising proceeds stay local.
For example, proceeds from the corn hole tournament raised $250 for the North Port Divas. The Divas are a nonprofit dedicated to helping North Port Youth. At each of the 12 games, members were encouraged to bring canned goods which were donated to the Awaken Church food pantry.
"We don't have a board," Rawlings said. "I wanted to make Ohio State University's footprint by supporting local needs. We've given scholarship money, helped the the Kiwanis Club, the boy's ranch in Punta Gorda, North Port Social Services and New Hope Church in North Port. We see where the needs are and we do something to help. We take the Buckeye pride of Ohio and add scarlet and gray to Florida."
Although Ohio State lost to Michigan, fans like Linda Phillips, who drove from North Fort Myers to come to the game, had a blast.
"There's six of including my two daughters," she said. "We are from London, Ohio and have more than 50 years of love for the Buckeyes. When my mother was young, she was in the Jaycees. She would ride to Ann Arbor to see the game. They sang the whole way there. She passed the torch to me and I did to my girls."
Schaefer said Rawlings was her Realtor so there was an instant friendship. Her pool guy also attends the games.
"But, it's like we are all family here — an all Buckeye's family and friends," Schaefer said.
The Buckeyes are playing Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. The club will be at the Twisted Fork. They will be accepting canned food donations.
"I'm already planning on making next season a bigger and better year next year," Rawlings said. "We are always looking for new members."
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/northport.buckeyes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.