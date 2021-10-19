Reader’s note: This is the third part of a series recounting serial sexual misconduct by Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss.
The numbers are chilling, both in sheer size and the fact they continue to grow.
On Friday, Ohio State University released its latest campus crime data. The school has now tallied more than 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct by the late team doctor, Richard Strauss.
More than 170 total instances of rape and more than 2,600 instances of fondling were reported between 2018 and 2020. Those reports were mostly due to the school’s own investigation and lawsuits filed against the school for Strauss’s actions and its failure to stop him.
The figures were made public under the federal Clery Act. The incidents are counted in the year they are reported, not the year they occurred.
Strauss was employed by the school from 1978 to 1998 and committed suicide in 2005.
Despite this data, late last month U.S. District Judge Michael Watson dismissed, on the basis that the statute of limitations had expired, multiple lawsuits seeking recompense and accountability. His ruling came down suddenly after three years and occurred just as his own conflicts of interest in the case were coming to light.
Lemon Bay High wrestling coach Michael Schyck — who attended Ohio State from 1988-1996 — is one of 400 former athletes across 17 sports to be abused repeatedly by Strauss. He has spoken before the school’s board of trustees three times. He has spoken at the Ohio Statehouse in support of legislation to alter the statute of limitations for sexual assault.
Ohio State has apologized, announced settlements with 185 plaintiffs for more than $46 million, as well as other, undisclosed settlements.
But …
“Nothing that they say, nothing that they do, is sincere and genuine,” Schyck said of Ohio State. “It’s all for the public, so they can keep the perception of who they are and what they are and what they want people to see. They want people to see what they’re doing is on the up and up, but everything they’ve done has been anything but.”
Schyck said if one peels away the surface of the settlements and drills down into the process used by the school to create its Perkins Coie report, Ohio State’s sincerity seems less so:
• Despite the reports of assault and rape being every bit as sinister and ubiquitous as the more well-known cases involving women at USC and Michigan State, the settlements have been for a fraction of what those survivors received.
• Ohio State made a show of announcing its $6.2 million investment in the Perkins Coie report, but that investigation was in name only, since it relied on survivors contacting the law firm, rather than seeking out victims. Past and present school officials were deposed on a voluntary basis only.
• The settlement itself was unilateral in nature, coming not long after the school made a public show about entering into mediation with survivors. In truth, the school pulled out of the mediation after one meeting. It placed an expiration date on the settlement and also required signees to absolve the school of any blame.
All of it culminated this past month when Watson made his ruling before motions for his recusal could be aired. It had been discovered Watson’s wife owned a flag company that had an ongoing, lucrative contract with the school. At the same time, the judge’s participation in Ohio State fundraising cruises came to light. Neither instance had been previously disclosed.
The judge’s dismissal of the lawsuits also denied the survivors the opportunity to argue the statute of limitations did not apply to their cases. They sought to pursue the lawsuits as a Title IX issue, which identifies the Perkins Coie report as the actual starting point for the 20-year statute period. As the plaintiffs’ logic goes, the report is the first official acknowledgement that crimes occurred.
“In the Title IX claim, we didn’t know there was a crime until Ohio State gave $6.2 million to investigate it,” Schyck said. “The fact is that they not only enabled a serial sexual predator — they knew about it from way back in 1979 and covered it up and did nothing about it.”
Stephen Snyder-Hill, one of the survivors and lead plaintiffs, compiled a comprehensive timeline of Strauss’ misdeeds as well as the school’s actions (or lack thereof), using the Perkins Coie report and his own discovery. What follows is a partial recounting of Snyder-Hill’s work.
THE TIMELINE
Strauss was hired in September 1978 as an assistant professor of medicine. One year later, a student trainer who later became a full-time staff trainer personally observed “extra thorough” exams. He thought it strange that Strauss would examine the groin of an athlete who came in with an ear issue.
On Aug. 18, 1981, Strauss volunteered his services at Larkins Hall, the primary training facility for multiple sports, including wrestling.
Early on, according Perkins Coie, the first reports of Strauss showering with athletes were made by assistant athletic director Larry Romanoff to Dr. Bob Murphy, the Ohio State team physician that requested Strauss’s assignment to Larkins Hall. Murphy, ostensibly, was Strauss’s superior. Romanoff reported that he had heard rumors that Strauss lingered in the locker rooms and took long showers in a voyeuristic way “like a Peeping Tom.”
Five team physicians confirmed those reports to Perkins Coie with two of them saying that, at the time, they also reported Strauss to Murphy.
Reports continued to roll in throughout Strauss’s tenure. In all, 22 coaches and 18 student trainers confirmed to Perkins Coie they were aware of the rumors. One of the head coaches said he didn’t report, but once he made sure to “loudly say that students should let him know and that this was not happening on his watch” within earshot of Strauss.
As early as 1982, it was becoming apparent no one had oversight of Strauss. Dr. David Henderson, the primary physician at the Student Health Center’s Sports Medicine Clinic, mentioned in an annual report that Strauss “worked for no one, answered to no one and is accountable to no one.”
While Henderson didn’t mention any reports of assault, he did note a lack of organization on Strauss’s part and that medical records were not being kept.
According to Snyder-Hill’s research, Henderson’s report was heavily revised by a Dr. Doris Charles, downplaying his claims. Henderson refuted the revisions, but the school responded by criticizing Henderson for his own bad record keeping, attendance, punctuality and attention to detail. His claims went by the wayside.
More claims trickled in throughout the late 1980s, but once again, the nebulous oversight of Strauss led to confusion.
In the early 1990s an athletic trainer reported Strauss, saying that it was “inappropriate for Strauss to shower with students and they were uncomfortable.” The school said it would follow up, but the trainer was dubious. Dr. John Lombardo, one of Strauss’s nominal supervisors, told Perkins Coie that he did tell Strauss it was inappropriate but admitted he never followed up, nor did he record it or report it to anyone else.
A trainer interviewed by Perkins Coie said in 1992-93, he thought it was strange Strauss had multiple lockers. He also said Strauss’s frequent showering was frustrating because he wasn’t available for exams. A graduate assistant said Strauss didn’t permit people to watch exams and it was unnerving. Another grad assistant told Lombardo specifically about genital exams and said she knew something was “off” about Strauss.
Bill Davis, the school’s director of athletic training at the time, made a report to the university medical board that “Strauss is a powder keg waiting.” This was due to a student who reported to Davis that Strauss had conducted genital exams on him in which the doctor brought the student to erection. An assistant coach confirmed account was accurate. It was decided then — summer 1992 — that Strauss would not see another student athlete.
Yet, according to Perkins Coie, Strauss continued to see student-athletes and perform physicals until in 1993 when Dr. Murphy finally asked another team physician to perform the physicals.
Strauss then pursued other avenues to gain access, according to Snyder-Hill, volunteering to work at Student Health Services for two hours a day. In November 1994, athletes in the fencing program complained about Strauss to their head coach, Charlotte Remenyik, who promptly reported it to Phyllis Bailey, an assistant athletics director.
According to Perkins Coie, Strauss immediately claimed Remenyik was out to get him with rumors.
STEPHEN SNYDER-HILL
The only fully documented case of Strauss’s activities came as a result of his behavior with Snyder-Hill. What follows is part of his account.
On Jan. 5, 1995, Snyder-Hill went to Strauss to get a lump in his chest looked at. Strauss molested him.
The following day, Snyder-Hill spoke with Judy Brady, the assistant director of student health services. He told Brady that Strauss had an erection and gave inappropriate anal and rectal exams while engaging in inappropriate discussions.
Strauss denied everything to Dr. Ted Grace, the doctor’s latest “nominal” supervisor. Snyder-Hill demanded someone else hear his complaint.
Later that month, Grace arranged a meeting with Strauss, and another doctor, as well as Snyder-Hill. Strauss yelled at Snyder-Hill and left the meeting. Grace and the other doctor concluded Snyder-Hill had a misunderstanding and was confused.
Unable to get anywhere with the school, Snyder-Hill ultimately decided he would let the matter go if the school could assure him it had never happened to anyone before him and that if it happened to anyone in the future, they would contact him.
Grace agreed, but before ending the conversation, he asked Snyder-Hill why he didn’t stop Strauss. Snyder-Hill replied he had no idea how Strauss would have responded. He suggested the school create opt-out forms for certain exams.
There is no evidence any such form was created.
Exactly one year after Snyder-Hill’s encounter, another student reported being molested by Strauss. The student demanded his records and started yelling in the waiting room that Strauss was a “pervert.” The supervisor at the time, Dr. Roger Miller went to Strauss’s room asking for the student’s records and to come to his office. The student saw Strauss and grabbed his records, ripping them up and knocking a specimen out of Strauss’s hands. The student stormed out and Strauss said the student had become upset when he developed an erection and ejaculated.
Twenty minutes later, the student’s mother called to report a sexual assault. After a subsequent meeting with the student, Strauss was placed on administrative leave.
In the paperwork for the action, it was never mentioned the leave was due to an incident involving a student athlete. Despite his agreement with the school, Snyder-Hill was never contacted about this latest report.
Strauss retained a lawyer and wrote a letter to the student saying his examination was necessary and accused the student of asking Strauss to create a false medical record. He also accused the student of assault and threatened further legal action if the student didn’t drop the complaint that led to his administrative leave.
Strauss’s attorney further argued to the university that the leave interfered with his teaching responsibilities and academic freedom. From there, legal jousting between Strauss and the school goes on for the better part of two years. In the process, Strauss found himself investigated by the State Medical Board for sexual misconduct. The investigation turned up multiple complaints about Strauss.
Finally, Strauss decided to retire from the university. His last day was March 1, 1998.
On Aug. 20, 2005, Strauss took his own life.
In 2018, survivors first brought their victimization to light. In the days that followed, many more survivors came forward, leading the school to commission the Perkins Coie report.
In a gesture that suggested transparency, the school released Strauss’s personnel file.
It was clean.
WHAT COMES NEXT
Those who had their lawsuits dismissed by Watson are in the process of finalizing their appeals. It’s a depressing prospect for the survivors, who have already made public their personal demons only to be met with a crass public response.
Schyck speaks out regularly, but when he reads the stories, he is saddened by their comments section.
“The majority of the responses are ‘why didn’t you punch the guy, why didn’t you hit him, he’s a frail guy, you’re a wrestler, suck it up, this happened a long time ago,’” Schyck said. “There were all these negative things about what we didn’t do and that we were male, that we should have killed the guy. Then there’s those who say, ‘good for OSU, this happened a long time ago, so what.’
“All of the responses and remarks today are like the day it all first came out,” Schyck continued. “That’s the root of the problem. People don’t want to hear about male on male because we can defend ourselves, we can do more than what a girl could. It’s almost as if Ohio State was the victim. I have not seen one ounce of compassion.”
Justice for Schyck and the survivors will require old wounds that had already been re-opened, to be sliced once more. In the meantime, Schyck has joined in another gambit, writing Ohio legislators and begging them to take up the tabled bill to reform the state’s statute of limitations for sexual assault.
He will continue coaching at Lemon Bay where his son, Lance, is a senior and defending state champion. Schyck, a former two-time state champion himself, said his desire is to lead the team by example: Deeds, as well as words, with the hope he will be someone they can look up to. All the while hoping his other good deeds are one day rewarded.
“This whole thing I’m dealing with, it’s embarrassing,” he said. “I’m a 52-year-old guy, and I’m around in my community. To have them know my business is embarrassing, you know?
“I did this, though. I put my name out there,” he continued. “I could have been a John Doe, I could have been silent, but I jumped in there because my college coaches wouldn’t and no one else did. There’s not one person who stood up for us in this whole fight. At all.
“Integrity and honesty — sometimes doing the right thing is extremely difficult because the consequences that come from it may not be good, but that’s what character is,” Schyck said in conclusion. “I’m a coach and I know for a fact that what I preach to my kids is to lead by example. I will always follow through on what I say to these guys.”
