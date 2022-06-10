Karen Scism, left, and Rose Benedetto discuss eggplant recipes at the Englewood Farmers Market in November. The market had new organizers this year in the Englewood Rotary Sunset Club, which had to improvise where vendors could set up.
The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset chapter donates $7,500 to the Friends of Sarasota County Parks during their Wednesday night meeting. Photographed here Sunset members Haik Shamasian, Bob Bedford, chapter president Kale Dailey, Friends member Lee Perron, Sunset members Mike Looney and Dan Weinfeld.
Traci Dalrymple, right, hands out samples of Kokokahn Pure Essential Oils for Life at the Englewood Farmers Market in March, 2021.
The Thursday farmers market in Englewood moved this year while construction is ongoing at Pioneer Plaza. The market’s new organizing group is the Lemon Bay Rotary Sunset Club.
ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset chapter did good.
This year, the Sunset Rotary chapter’s inaugural year, members celebrated Wednesday by distributing $31,000 to various Englewood area nonprofits and charities.
“The Englewood Sunset Rotary is honored to serve the community,” Sunset Rotary President Kale Dailey said.
The Sunset Rotary held various fundraisers, but the bulk of that money, $25,000, came from the success of the nonprofit Olde Englewood Farmers Market.
The Sunset Rotarians took over management the nonprofit market this year when its original location, the Pioneer Plaza, closed while Sarasota County constructed a band shell, permanent restrooms and other amenities.
Directly across West Dearborn Street from the plaza, business owners Keith Rowley of Rowley Insurance and Elaine Miller of Suncoast Architect allowed the 60 or more market vendors to set up their booths in their parking lots every Thursday from October to May.
Rowley, and fellow Sunset Rotary members Mike Looney and Don Mussilli, managed and oversaw the operation of the nonprofit farmers market. The nonprofit farmers market is the largest of several farmers market along West Dearborn every Thursday in the fall and winter months.
Among the recipients, the Sunset Rotary awarded the Friends of Sarasota County Parks $7,500.
In 2011, the Friends helped to plant the seed for an Englewood farmers markets. Representing the Friends, Lee Perron accepted the donation.
Perron is also who managed and oversaw operations of the Englewood farmers market before the Sunset Rotary took over its operations.
“This is a great group of community leaders,” Perron said of the Sunset chapter.
The Sunset Rotary is already making its plans for the farmers market next season when it is back and operating in the plaza. With the new amenities, Looney was already trying to determine Wednesday night how set up vendors in the plaza nest year.
“We had a great success,” Looney said. “I look forward getting it ready again for the community next October.”
