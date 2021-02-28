Editor’s Note: This is a weekly column on the five most-read stories of the past week on YourSun.com.
OK, I get it. You love restaurant stories and you love any story about scary animals in our neighborhoods.
For the second week in a row, a story about a snake was the most-read article on our website. Last week, the No. 1 story was about a 9-foot-long Burmese python caught slithering around in Englewood. It didn’t attack anybody, and a representative with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the snake would be euthanized and its stomach contents examined to see if it truly was wild or was a pet that was released.
After we wrote that story, one of our reporters, Steve Reilly, wondered if that was a record or near a record for Florida.
Ha! Not even close. Not even for that week. Apparently, a Zolfo Springs family found a 16-footer crawling around their property the same week.
Imagine tripping over that in the morning.
To join with the tens of thousands of others who have read this story, visit: bit.ly/3dJgytO
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five:
2 ‘She was wearing her ring’ — Dale Moss, Clare Crawley together again in Venice
If you’ve met somebody who loves the TV show “The Bachelorette,” you will know that they really, really love the show. They talk about it endlessly, share thoughts on social media and even have “watch parties” when the show comes on.
Knowing this, you can probably understand why a story about a former Bachelorette star being in Venice was a big deal. Clare Crawley ended the show’s last season by getting engaged to Dale Moss. Then the two broke up.
Then we put the news online that two were in Venice and that she appeared to be wearing a large engagement ring. For Bachelorette fans, this was a huge deal. Huge. And that’s why people across the country flocked to this story.
If you haven’t yet read it, or seen the photo, visit: bit.ly/2ZQaAPi
3 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
Clearly our most popular daily story over the past year has dropped to the No. 3 spot for only the second time since March. Our daily update with the latest coronavirus numbers, including vaccination numbers, normally sits in its honorary No. 1 spot.
But twice in the past two months, it has dropped to No. 3. I keep wondering if this is a sign that interest is waning about the daily numbers. But even in the No. 3 spot, the story is getting read and shared thousands of times. It’s pretty amazing how long this story has been in the Top Five.
If you would like to sign up to get the daily alert, just choose “Breaking News” at: YourSun.com/newsletters
4 Winchester Ranch plan moves forward
As somebody who has covered growth issues in Florida for 30 years, I know the long-term impact that a large development can have on an area. The roads are going to be used more, as are police and fire services. And then there are the drainage issues, the wildlife issues and the whole idea of trying to provide affordable housing.
And how will all of this affect taxes? And how many schools will eventually be needed? Will a new development mean another hospital is needed for the area?
Knowing all this, you can probably understand why it was a big deal when the Sarasota County Planning Commission gave its approval for a 9,000-home development to be built between Englewood and North Port. Think about that — 9,000 homes. Apparently, our readers thought a lot about this, too, as the story jumped into the Top Five.
If you’d like to know more about this planned development and what steps need to happen in order for it to be approved by the County Commission itself, visit: bit.ly/2Nu1428
5 PCHS teacher quits over lack of respect for arts program
The coronavirus has certainly led to situations none of us would have anticipated more than a year ago. And that is the case with Michelle Kasanofsky, who was the 2014 Charlotte County Teacher of the Year.
She is a Port Charlotte High School music teacher but had to ask for medical leave because she was afraid of contracting COVID-19 from her students and giving it to her husband, who has a health condition. But as she got ready to come back from leave, she learned that all but one of her music classes were canceled and that she may be required to teach math classes.
She wasn’t having that. So she retired, upset that nobody spoke with her about the dramatic reduction in music classes. But Mike Riley, the spokesperson for the school district, said the reduction in classes was reflective of the fact that fewer students enrolled. He said there was no conscious decision to cut music classes.
So, coronavirus strikes again, this time in an indirect way. If you’d like to know more details about the situation and the comments from both sides of the issue, visit: bit.ly/3aSzNyU
