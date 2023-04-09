Commissioner Nancy Detert

Nancy Detert

 Sarasota County Government

SARASOTA — It will likely be a somber mood Tuesday as Sarasota County commissioners conduct their first meeting with an empty seat due to the Wednesday death of Commissioner Nancy Detert.

With Tuesday’s agenda having been prepared and posted, it would not be unheard of for commissioners to take a few moments to reminisce and honor their colleague before moving on to the regular agenda.


   

