ENGLEWOOD — Like many others, Debbie Marks was taken aback when Lee Perron announced the nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market was no more.
The news traveled fast after Perron made the announcement at a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on Monday.
"A lot of people are upset," said Chris Lumpkin, of Chris & Victoria's Tiny Ranch. The ranch sells fresh eggs at the Englewood Farmers Market and others. He said the Englewood market was a favorite among its vendors.
The Englewood Farmers Market isn't Englewood's only farmers market — but it is the biggest and it was the first. Others sprung up around it on West Dearborn Street, and most have announced plans to open up on schedule this fall.
Englewood Farmers Market also occupied arguably the best spot, the county-owned Pioneer Plaza between West Dearborn and West Dearborn streets, in the 300 block. It regularly drew crowds of locals, tourists and seasonal residents on Thursdays, between October and May, peaking in February and March with thousands showing up in Olde Englewood Village, the community's historic downtown.
Now, Sarasota County has to decide whether to find a replacement to stage a nonprofit farmers market there.
Debbie Marks, the Sarasota County's manager for the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency, said Tuesday she is preparing the county to take that next step.
She will ask the CRA advisory board at its next meeting, set for Sept. 13, whether it wants to recommend the Sarasota County Commission seek a new nonprofit to oversee a farmers market.
In the meantime, the county is working with the four other farmers markets that set up along West Dearborn and surrounding streets from October to May.
"All the other markets will be operating on (West Dearborn)," Marks said confidently.
Across the street from the Pioneers Plaza, Joyce Colmar's Dearborn Farmers Market is also expected to be serving its customers this fall.
Chris Phelps, owner of the Corin Bay Market, which operates at West Green and South Mango streets, said she will be ready this fall.
"No matter what happens, I will keep the Corin Bay Market going," Phelps promised.
"I'm not sure yet about additional space," Colmar wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. "It also depends on the vendor's product. We will not know for another month."
When asked whether she was surprised by Perron's announcement at the advisory board meeting Monday, Marks said, "Absolutely."
The Englewood CRA office was inundated with people and calls Tuesday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Marks intends to work with the vendors displaced by Perron's announcement, like Chris & Victoria's Tiny Ranch, but who still want to sell their produce and wares this fall and winter in Englewood.
For a decade, Perron managed the nonprofit farmers market that successfully brought thousands to West Dearborn Street, as well as contributing to local nonprofits. It was operated by a nonprofit board of volunteers who worked hard to get it started and kept building it as it flourished in one of the largest farmer markets in Sarasota County.
However, the market was to be displaced this season due to the county's planned construction of a band shell and other amenities in the Pioneer Plaza. While other locations were explored, Perron said no suitable option was found.
The county does have time to find another nonprofit to step up and replace the nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market.
"We will need the right people to run it," Marks stressed.
That shouldn't be a problem, suggested Efrain Martinez, better known as Chef Ef for the paella he served up to customers annually at the farmers market.
"It is like a restaurant that opens with a built-in customer base," Martinez suggested.
While no guidelines have been drafted, Marks said a possible criteria for a nonprofit could include:
• A business plan outlining how an applicant intends to operate a nonprofit farmers market.
• A list of any vendors ready to commit to the proposed market.
• A strategy to give back to Englewood area nonprofits and charitable organizations.
To learn more, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email englewood@scgov.net.
