The decorative intersection at West Dearborn Street's intersection with Elm and Magnolia street is complete and open to traffic.
Workers have most of the work completed and have moved on to the West Dearborn's intersection with Orange Street, pulling up asphalt and concrete Monday morning to start improvements there.
After Orange, they will continue east to Mango Street, Maple Street then McCall Road intersections.
"Let people know how very excited we are," Dan Klein of Culture Coffee said of the completion. His business is near the Elm-Magnolia intersection.
Patrons of the businesses and motorists should have an easier time navigating detours to the 400 block of West Dearborn Street, although the thoroughfare has never been completely shut down.
"We look for an increase downtown traffic," Klein said hopefully.
The construction work at the Elm-Magnolia intersection was the first part of the West Dearborn streetscaping project and took 45 days. The goal now is to complete the Orange Street intersection quicker, in 30 to 45 days, suggested Sarasota County project manager Christopher Maggs.
"We now have our sea legs now," Maggs said. "We will be demolishing the existing (Orange-West Dearborn) intersection and will be pouring concrete next week (for the new intersection)."
In addition to the intersections, the project calls for the construction additional parking and new sidewalks on the north and south sides of West Dearborn Street. New benches and planters and other amenities are coming as well.
The decorative intersections are one part of an overall $7.7 million complete renovation of West Dearborn Street from Old Englewood Road east to State Road 776.
Meanwhile, construction continues on a small band shell and other amenities at the county's Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn.
All the construction along West Dearborn is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. The last step is to repave the roadway. At that time, the decorative intersections will be sealed and stand out to pedestrians and motorists.
