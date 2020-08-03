PLACIDA — Construction for the Village and Marina of Boca Grande is on hold due the COVID-19 virus.
“Looks like construction financing — like the whole world, has stopped,” said Jay Feinberg, who with his wife, Cookie Potter-Feinberg, purchased property that was once the Placida Fishery and, in recent years, the site of The Fishery restaurant and several artist galleries.
For now, there is nothing going on at the fenced-in site.
“They say wait until the fall,” he said Monday.
The Feinbergs intend to redevelop the 18-acre property with a 150-room hotel, 60-unit condominiums for 55-and-older senior adults who will be able to enjoy the concierge hotel services. The Feinbergs also plan to build a new restaurant and meeting space where Potter-Feinberg’s Boca Grande Bridge Club can play and have a permanent home.
The Fishery had been a historical hub of commercial mullet fishing into the mid-1990s, when Florida voters approved a statewide gill net ban. The ban ended the fishing industry in Placida and other Florida fishing communities.
Later, the Fishery transformed into a complex of original art galleries and other small boutiques. For years, it was a popular site for weekend art and seafood festivals.
Construction crews working for the Feinbergs cleared the buildings from the site a year ago.
The home of the late Eunice Albritton — whose father, Walter G. Gault, built the Fishery complex in 1944 — was built upon a Native American midden mound. Feinberg told the Sun a year ago, and he planned to restore Albritton’s house and rent it out as a hotel suite, much like the cottages rented by the Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande.
Mercury-Macabo transformation
What had for years been a testing site for Mercury Marine motors and boats is being transformed into a natural preserve.
In 1970, Mercury Marine’s Mercabo testing site was located on Siesta Key in Sarasota, but company executives were looking for a more isolated location for their secured facilities. Placida on Charlotte County’s waterfront offered Mercury the privacy it desired. That is, until 2001 when the testing facility closed.
In 2016, the nonprofit Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association bought the 30-acre property for $20.6 million.
Thanks to 800 people, some donating as little as $25, the property at the junction of Placida Road and the Boca Grande Causeway will be preserved for perpetuity and never developed.
The property has been cleared of buildings. Excavators continued concrete demolition work on the property Monday.
“As a protected wildlife sanctuary the Preserve will have limited public access. There will be no public parking facilities,” according to www.thegicia.org. “Access to the Preserve will be limited to GICIA sanctioned tours and educational events aimed at promoting ecologically sensitive land use.”
The association also intends to re-engineer the existing seawall by adding rip rap, concrete from the removal of the existing seawall caps, reef balls and mangroves along the shoreline.
To learn more, visit www.thegicia.org.
