Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a stabbing that that happened early Wednesday in the parking lot of the Englewood Walmart

According to CCSO a call came in around 3:05 a.m. for a stabbing at the store on South McCall Road. Deputies found the victim in the parking lot suffering a single, non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries.

The victim and the suspect know each other, but deputies have not been able to find the suspect.

