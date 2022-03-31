PUNTA GORDA - One year since her daughter's death, Denise Higgs says that she still feels "shattered."
"I can't believe it's been a year," Higgs recently told The Daily Sun.
Autumn Higgs was 16 on March 31, 2021, the day she died. She was visiting the home of her boyfriend, Hayden Wik.
Wik, 17 at the time, was allegedly putting away a weapon when it went off, a bullet striking Autumn in the eye. According to court records, Wik was "screaming" and acting hysterical after Higgs was struck. At one point, authorities said, he expressed suicidal thoughts.
Shortly after the killing, Wik told law enforcement that he was putting away two firearms — an AR-15 style rifle and a semi-automatic pistol. When he removed the magazine from the pistol, he said he noticed it was empty, like he claimed he saw it earlier in the day. He placed his finger on the trigger and noticed tension on the inner springs, meaning the internal firing action was cocked and ready to fire.
Wik said he held the pistol at waist height, with the rear grip in his right hand, and the barrel facing toward Higgs. Without checking to make sure there were no live rounds in the weapon, he pulled the trigger.
He was later arrested for negligent manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor. His mother, Lori Wik, was charged with allowing a minor to possess a weapon.
Dennis Wallace, attorney for Hayden and Lori Wik, appeared in court Thursday for a case management hearing. A future appearance was set for 9 a.m. on July 14, while evidence is gathered for an eventual trial.
Denise Higgs appeared virtually at the hearing, though she did not make a comment to the court at that time.
Speaking with The Daily Sun beforehand, Higgs said the past year with her daughter has taken its toll. Both her and Autumn's birthday are in May, near Mother's Day — and Denise went through them all without her only daughter.
"She had so much to live for," said Higgs, adding Autumn had just gotten her dental braces removed before her death.
Higgs lives in Michigan, though she visits her mother, Karen Mercer in Englewood, regularly. Autumn had been living with her grandmother for some time; she even asked Denise if she could attend school in the area. She agreed; Autumn was attending Lemon Bay High School and State College of Florida-Venice at the time of her death.
Higgs described the anniversary of Autumn's death as "overwhelming" — being torn between wanting to commemorate her daughter without feeling as though she's "celebrating" the day.
While the killing was first reported to authorities March 31, Wik was not arrested until June 9. Before then, the death had been investigated as an accidental shooting.
The Daily Sun initially learned of the shooting on April 30 after Autumn's father, Joe Higgs, called the paper and said he heard his daughter was shot and killed.
