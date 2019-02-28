The Englewood Area Orchid Society will host its annual Orchid Show and Sale Friday and Saturday at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
The show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days in the Fellowship Hall. There will be more than 9,000 square feet of sales and exhibits, retail orchids and supplies. There is plenty of free parking available. Admission is $4.
The Englewood Area Orchid Society meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave, Englewood. The society is always looking for new members.
