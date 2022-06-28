SARASOTA — A Sarasota County circuit judge ruled an area newspaper can publish the names of two deputies involved in a fatal shooting without violating Marsy’s Law.
On Monday, Circuit Judge Charles Williams of the 12th Judicial Circuit found that an emergency temporary restraining order issued by Judge Charles Roberts on June 13 against the Sarasota Herald-Tribune was an unconstitutional prior restraint and should be lifted.
Williams did, however, issue a stay on his order until Tuesday afternoon to give the two deputies in the case time to appeal.
The shooting occurred April 1 when deputies arrived at an apartment in complex in North County to serve an eviction notice on Jeremiah Evans, according to reports from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the shooting.
Refusing to leave, Evans showed a knife and moved toward the deputies
Even though he was tased, Evans continued moving - and feeling threatened - one deputy fired his weapon, investigators reported.
Evans later died from the gunshot.
The state attorney’s office six weeks later informed Sheriff Kurt Hoffman by letter that the shooting was lawful. In early June, the newspaper, through a public records request, obtained an unredacted copy of that letter which contained the last names of the two deputies involved in the shooting.
Fearing imminent publication of their names, the two deputies, the sheriff’s office and state attorney applied for and received the emergency temporary injunction, citing Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law was added to the Florida Constitution in 2018 and allows for victims of any crime or violence to have their names protected from the public.
Since the law took effect, law enforcement agencies in Florida have adopted that provision to redact the names of officers who use force in certain situations. Sarasota and Charlotte sheriffs have stated the officers involved in the situations are in fact victims, and therefore have shielded their names from public release.
One instance was when Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Englewood resident Bradley Rundle on June 24, 2019 — firing 48 rounds at him until was dead. The CCSO has refused to name the deputies involved, saying the officers were victims of Rundle's assault.
While the practice of shielding police officers’ names as victims under Marsy’s Law is under review by the Florida Supreme Court, Williams held the law didn’t apply in this case.
Because identifying information about the deputies was inadvertently disclosed by the state attorney to the newspaper, which then used lawful journalistic practices to ascertain their complete identity, Williams found the temporary injunction to be an unlawful prior restraint in violation of the First Amendment.
The concept of unlawful prior restraint was established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1971 when the New York Times sought to publish the Pentagon Papers and the Nixon Administration moved to prevent publication of the document.
“I greatly respect Judge Williams, and we will abide by his ruling,” Hoffman wrote in a statement following the ruling.
“Although two organizations reported our action in this case indicated a lack of transparency, it was instead based on a good faith belief that the Florida Constitution protected all victims of crime, regardless of an inadvertent disclosure by a third party. While I have my personal opinion about the application of Marsy’s Law to law enforcement officers who are victims of crime, we believed, based on the plain reading, that we needed to proceed forward and get this issue resolved.”
It is not known if the deputies, Hoffman, or the state attorney, will appeal the matter by this afternoon’s deadline.
