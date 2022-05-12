ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County deputies who went to an Englewood home and saw "copious amounts of drug paraphernalia in plain view" triggered an investigation that led to three arrests this week, the Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.
A search of the home Tuesday on the 11300 block of Fredrica Avenue in Englewood East turned up 11 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of fentanyl, 8½ ecstasy pills as well as painkillers alprazolam, tramadol hydrochloride, Suboxone and other buprenorphine strips, along with THC wax and ammunition.
Chelsea Rae Smith, 29, whose address is listed as 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood, was charged with eight counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, jail records show. She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail in lieu of $165,000 bond.
Michael Sealy Jr. 42, whose address on his booking sheet is the 6200 block of Rosewood Avenue, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession a firearm by a convicted felon, according to his booking information. He was held on $50,000 bond.
Both Smith and Sealy have been arrested multiple times in Charlotte County.
Eric Connor, 38, of the 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard West, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
In regard to the initial CCSO investigation that triggered the search, sheriff's officials said the "investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.