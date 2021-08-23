ENGLEWOOD — Chad Dion told about 125 people it's OK to send unmasked students to school against the Sarasota County School District mandate — just leave the children out of it.
The father of three lives on the Charlotte County side of Englewood, but uses school choice to send his children to schools in Sarasota County. He called a "concerned parent" meeting Sunday at the Englewood Sports Complex to discuss parents' rights.
Parents complained those rights are being taken away after the Sarasota County School Board voted Friday to reinstate a temporary emergency policy making face masks mandatory for all students, employees, visitors and vendors.
It's in effect for the next 90 days - or if the infection positivity rate drops below 8% for three consecutive days. As of Saturday, the positivity rate was about 18%.
The district allows a medical exception or if wearing a face mask would not be consistent with a student's Individualized Education Plan. The board also voted if the COVID positivity rate in Sarasota County exceeds 10% at any time, mandatory masking will be reinstated. This policy began Monday and fully implemented by Aug. 30, including any discipline or other consequences for unmasked students.
Some Englewood parents, grandparents, teachers and two principals shared their thoughts of the district's latest decision at their own meeting Sunday.
"I don't want parents yelling at teachers or principals for that matter. They didn't do this, three School Board members did," said Dion, who organized the meeting and also established a Facebook page over the weekend.
"Until now, I had no idea what was going on at the School Board level, but this really woke me up," Dion said. "Now I'm paying attention and it's not right for the board to go against the rights of the parents. They shouldn't be making medical choices for our children."
Dion said the group should arm themselves with information, follow upcoming court cases on mask mandates in other districts and write letters to principals, the School Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Others in the group offered help to parents who needed to fill out exemption paperwork.
"If they are making this part of the dress code, they may send the child home," Dion said. "If that's the case, the parent should pick up the child and not fight. Get everything in writing to create a paper trail. Just don't make it political or bring your child into it."
Dion, a Lemon Bay High School alumni and photography studio owner, said the parents' bill of rights outlines what parents can do to fight. Others in the group said teachers are afraid to speak out because they don't want to lose their jobs. Some pledged to call constitutional attorneys to help in the fight against the Sarasota County School Board.
"We will be contacting some of the other groups as well," Dion said. "We can form a parents' union if need be. Let's all be respectful, stay out of politics regarding this subject and keep the kids out of it. It's about medical freedom."
Longtime Englewood resident Ron Ortiz is a grandfather of 15, some live locally.
"You shouldn't send your children to public schools if you don't want them to wear a mask," Ortiz said. "If the schools don't have the students there, they will lose funding. They will get the message. The school should be shut down. When these kids get a failing grade for not attending, the school district will face lawsuits. There should not be mandates in public schools."
New Englewood Elementary School Principal Curt Schwartz came to the meeting. He promised to keep parents abreast of anything new with the mask mandate — including potential consequences to students for noncompliance — and would answer questions once he had more information from the district.
"We live in Englewood and want to be a part of this community," he said. "My daughter goes to school here. As a parent, I do have concerns. I don't have all of the answers. I will bring information to the administration about your concerns. I just don't have all of the answers now as this is brand new."
John Bailey, principal at SKY Academy, a public charter school in Sarasota County, explained funding does come to his school from the local district. However, masks aren't mandatory at the SKY Academy in Englewood.
"We have a board that sets policy and they haven't made masks mandatory and may not any time soon," he said.
