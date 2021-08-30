Parents and their children peacefully protested on Monday against the Sarasota County School's temporary mask policy.
Some held signs, others flags and some children were dressed in red, white and blue at Englewood Elementary School. The parent's universal message is they have the right to make decisions like mask-wearing for their children and not the school district.
"I'm here for freedom of choice," said Adele Giulian, a grandmother who held a sign and American flag on the sidewalk of Englewood Elementary School on Monday morning. "Poor Rosa Parks, I think we will be grateful to others like her who took a stand against discrimination, and that's what we are fighting for today."
In Venice, two people protested outside Venice High School against the mask mandate with a flag and sign on Monday morning.
As they stood on the sidewalk, cars of both parents and students leaving the school honked and thanked them for protesting the mandate that went into effect Monday.
According to the Sarasota County Schools, principals aren't allowed to field questions from the media about mask mandates or how they handled noncompliance at their schools.
Some students were encouraged by their parents to take a stand at 10 a.m. and not wear their mask. If they were told to leave the classroom, they were coached to say no, they wanted an education and should not have to go because their parents don't want them to wear a mask. They were encouraged to livestream any issue regarding mask, document what happened and sing a patriotic song.
While some parents anticipated getting phone calls to pick up their children, and some pledged to go get them all at once, there were no mass pickups by 11 a.m. at most North Port schools or at Englewood Elementary School on Monday.
"I have seen no reports of any major issues so far today," said Kelsey Whealy, district spokesperson. "I have heard there were a few expressions of disapproval about the policy, but I do not have confirmation of where these took place."
On Aug. 20, the Sarasota County School Board voted to implement a temporary emergency policy making face masks mandatory for all students, employees, visitors, and vendors for the next 90 days (Nov. 23), unless they have a medical exception or if wearing a face mask would not be consistent with a student's Individualized Education Plan.
If the COVID positivity rate in Sarasota County were to drop below 8% for three consecutive days, mandatory masking would be lifted; however, if the COVID positivity rate in Sarasota County were to exceed 10% at any time, mandatory masking would be reinstated.
This policy went into effect today.
