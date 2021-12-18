NORTH PORT — Each child’s name was said aloud and the candle was blown out by their loved one.
Some cried at the memory of their children or grandchildren. Some comforted each other, as all remembered the loss in their life.
For three years, Kathy Holder, founder of the North Port Compassionate Friends group, has participated with guests in a worldwide candle-lighting vigil for those who lost a child or grandchild.
Some in the room at the Olde World Restaurant in North Port shared stories of how their loved ones lived before they died.
Holder said she was getting a divorce and her children wanted to live with their father. To her it was like a double loss. Then her 17-year-old son Charlie drowned on a hiking trip during his senior year of high school. Again, it was more loss.
Holder was devastated and lonely. In time, she began working with children with disabilities. She went on mission trips to help orphans.
“I love you like a mom,” a little girl told Holder.
“It struck my heart,” she said. “I thought why not help these children who don’t have parents. One of them was thrown in a garbage can, another was in the orphanage because she was raped by her father. These were children who needed to be loved. They wanted love. I loved them. They helped me with my journey and healing.”
Another mother spoke about the loss a year ago of her child.
Dawn Stephens, of Englewood, shared short stories about how her 18-year-old son Spencer brought so much sparkle, kindness, godliness wherever he went. He played Roger, one of the T-birds in the Lemon Bay High School production of “Grease.” He loved being on stage and dove into theater and lip sync performances.
“It’s where he belonged,” Stephens said.
On the morning he died, he went to church and filled in at work at the Port Charlotte Hollister store, just to help out his old manager before spending Thanksgiving time with his family and heading back to college in Tampa. He was killed when he was struck by a truck on the interstate after he got stuck in traffic with a crash in front of him.
After he died, his parents and sister formed a foundation Spread Spencer’s Sparkle — geared to spreading kindness, living authentically and sharing the word of God.
With the help of the Danny Duncan, the foundation recently launched a line of Sparkle like Spencer merchandise. This will help the foundation give scholarships, be involved in community events, assist families in finding mental health resources, and help with temporary housing for displaced LGBTQ young adults who lack family support.
“I do believe in signs,” Stephens said. “Spencer came to me in a dream and I got one of my hugs in my dream. There’s been many of them from him.”
Joan Morgan, who lost her adult daughter Holly Fisher, also spoke about noticing signs after her daughter died. She said there’s a light in her bedroom that comes on at certain times or at Holly’s birthday.
It doesn’t freak her out, she just believes it’s a sign from her daughter.
“The holidays will never be the same,” Morgan said. “The pain never, ever goes away — some days are just better than others.”
With the support from the city of North Port and close friends, Joan and Ed Morgan launched Holly’s Hope, a suicide prevention group. The group meets monthly to help anyone suffering from suicidal tenancies, post traumatic stress disorder and other illnesses that may cause self harm.
The group is currently asking first responders to sign up for a chance at a weekend getaway to help relax after a stressful two years of treating COVID-19 patents who died and witnessing drug overdose impacts in local communities.
Holly’s Hope also supports the Survivors of Suicide group meets in Port Charlotte.
For Bob Stanko, the loss of his 14-year-old grandson Mason Shemo from suicide in September was a shock. The retired police officer has been attending Holly’s Hope meetings and went to the vigil and held a photo of his grandson and blew out the candle after saying Mason’s name.
Others in the room lost a child to accidental drug overdoes and vehicle crashes. Photographs of the lost children and grandchildren lined a table as candles were lit in their memories.
Holder vowed to continue having North Port Compassionate Friends Chapter 2533 meeting 6 p.m-7:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. The group is nonprofit and non-denominational.
During meetings, members introduce themselves and if they want can talk about the child who died.
Holder said the seasoned members give hope with the newly bereaved that they too can eventually find joy in life again.
The group is a way to reach out and speak to another bereaved parent, grandparent or sibling.
For more information, visit www.compassionatefriends.org to talk to someone about the loss of a child or call 704-609-7411.
The Survivors of Suicide meeting is the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Southwest Florida Counseling Center, 1777 Tamiami Trail, Suite 201 in Port Charlotte.
For more information on the new Spencer Stephens story or merchandise, visit www.SpreadSpencersSparkle.com.
