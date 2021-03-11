ENGLEWOOD — It's been 11 years since Mark Grossenbacher was the brand-new principal at Englewood Elementary School.
When they heard he would be leaving at the end of this school year to be principal at Woodland Middle School in North Port, many Englewood parents, staff and students expressed their sadness on social media.
Grossenbacher "turned Englewood elementary from a school to a family," longtime teacher Anne Smith wrote, adding that she understood the decision.
"Although I want to pout and sulk like a petulant child, I am going to turn that energy into continuing to do what I can to keep the school the place Mark and the rest of the staff has helped become!"
Some parents, not ready to move on, emailed the school district begging for Grossenbacher to stay at the elementary school.
However, the district's decision to replace Grossenbacher is final and now administrators are looking for the best choice to replace him at Englewood Elementary School.
They have a similar decision to make for North Port High School, whose principal Brandon Johnson will leave after this school year to become Sarasota County School District's next Executive Director of Elementary Schools.
What's next?
The district welcomes Englewood parents, teachers and others to participate in the upcoming new search, also called principal site analysis.
District officials have already held a meeting Feb. 23 at North Port High School, where 16 school employees, parents, and community members attended, along with a few virtual participants.
Englewood Elementary School parents and staff will soon receive a letter asking for what "skills, characteristics and experience" they want in a new principal, and a meeting time will be set.
During the meeting, a facilitator asks about what's going well at Englewood Elementary and what can be improved.
The district requires face masks if attending the meeting in person. Participants should bring their smartphones for their responses to be tabulated via an interactive software program. All responses will be anonymous, according to district spokesperson Kelsey Whealy.
Information collected from the meeting and surveys will be added to the "experience, skills and characteristics" in the principal candidate search during the hiring process.
Next, candidates who meet the qualifying criteria are interviewed. The Human Resources department tallies all results. The district announces the new principal in the spring and the person is ready for the school year in August.
Parental input
Desiree Skadal is a former PTA vice president, volunteer of the year and chaperone, classroom, lunchroom, book fair and teacher assistant, has some ideas about leadership for Englewood Elementary. She wrote a letter to the district asking to reconsider Grossenbacher's promotion.
"I’m convinced no other school has the sense of family like we do at Englewood Elementary School," she wrote.
"I’m afraid that given this past year of chaos, fear and instability, losing their principal would be another tough blow to the students. I’d ask you to consider their mental health."
However, if the decision is final, Skadal asks the district to hire someone like Grossenbacher who "listens, uplifts and supports teachers, students, parents and the community."
She wants someone who the nearly 600 students will see as a caring, gentle, and positive role model.
