A debris removal crew works its way up State Road 776 in Englewood on Friday morning. Tons of debris will wind up temporarily at the Englewood Sports Complex beginning this week, Sarasota County officials said.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The Englewood Sports Park off River Road has become a FPL staging area in the days following Hurricane Ian. Part of the park will now be a collection point for hurricane debris during cleanup.
ENGLEWOOD — While the indoor sports complex and outside courts at the Englewood Sports Complex remain closed, parking areas at the facility are now closed as well.
Sarasota County closed those areas Friday to prepare the site for the Solid Waste contractor construction and demolition debris collection and processing, according to county spokeswoman Brianne Grant.
The county has hired private contractors to collect debris from Hurricane Ian throughout the unincorporated area, estimating that the total amount will be around 1.5 million cubic yards.
To date, Grant said, the contractors have 750,598 cubic yards of vegetative debris in the three weeks that collections have been underway. She noted in an email that amount was about the size of 4.5 ships the size of the Titanic.
The sports complex was used for the same purpose following Hurricane Irma in 2017. During the first week after Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, the complex was used as a staging area for power crews working with Florida Power and Light to restore Englewood's electrical grid.
Grant said the indoor complex at the park sustained water damage throughout the building and structural damage to the roof. The gym was heavily impacted she said.
The outdoor courts and surrounding areas sustained damage to the fencing, court nets, and light poles besides storm debris.
The soccer fields and adult softball fields at the complex are open. In fact, the Men's Senior Softball league at the complex has started up practice from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each weekday on the fields there, and is welcoming new players 60 and older.
Players should use Pine Street to enter and exit the park.
Due to the amount of debris resulting from the hurricane, Grant urged residents to be patient as the contractors may need to make more than one sweep to collect all the debris for processing and disposal.
