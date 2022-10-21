ENGLEWOOD — While the indoor sports complex and outside courts at the Englewood Sports Complex remain closed, parking areas at the facility are now closed as well.

Sarasota County closed those areas Friday to prepare the site for the Solid Waste contractor construction and demolition debris collection and processing, according to county spokeswoman Brianne Grant.


