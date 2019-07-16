Party like it's 1999

Members of the Lemon Bay Class of 1999 got together for a reunion recently at Vino Loco on West Dearborn Street. Pictured are, from left, Rich Cruz (99), DeAnna Crandall ('99), Kendra Pace ('99), Josh Jones, Lisa Jones ('99) Samantha Dzembo ('99), Nick Dzembo, Dave Crandall and Brandon Pace.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
