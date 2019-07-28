We recently visited family in Wisconsin for a wedding, which of course got me thinking about genealogy.
One of the more popular pastimes in recent years is researching your family tree or genealogy. Your local library has many resources available to get you started or help with more in depth research.
The Charlotte County Genealogy Society has been serving Charlotte County in Southwest Florida since 1976. Their mission is to assist and educate their members and our community in their quest for genealogical and historical information. They partner with the Mid-County Regional Library to fulfill their mutual goals of serving the public and providing assistance to those researching their family history.
The genealogy research room in the library houses a collection of books, family histories, genealogy periodicals, lineage society records, genealogy CDs, and CCGS publications.
Two computers, a microfilm/fiche reader, and volunteers are available to assist you. They also offer workshops, help sessions, and classes on genealogical topics. For more information and a calendar of events for the society check ccgsi.org.
The library also has a few online resources dedicated to genealogy research. Ancestry.com is the largest and most extensive genealogy reference site having well over 4 billion records. This database is usually a “fee for use” service from home, but if you come to any of our library locations you can use it for free at one of our public computers.
Ancestry gives you access to census and voter lists; birth, marriage and death records; military immigration and travel documents; tax, land and will records; public family trees put together by other users and many more searchable records. You can click through and view documents or enter your email address and get a link to your personalized Discovery Page where you can view and download all of the great finds you make during your research.
If you prefer to do your research at home on your own computer, you can access the My Heritage or Heritage Quest databases from the library website on the Online Resources page at tiny.cc/mz089y. These databases give you access to the following resources:
• More than 5 billion historical records from all over the world
• The USA federal census (1790-1940) and the UK census (1841-1901) with images
• 1.5 billion exclusive family tree profiles from My Heritage and Geni
• 816 million US public records
• Hundreds of millions of Nordic records
• More than a hundred million tombstone photos
• More than 80 million historical photographs
• Military records, immigration records and passenger lists
• Citizenship & naturalization records
• Directories, guides, references, biographies and yearbooks
• Government, land and court records, Wills and probate records
• Exclusive databases such as the Jewish Chronicle historical newspaper
• Additional content under license including Tributes obituaries, WikiTree, Billion Graves, Canadian Headstones and many others
Get started on your family tree today!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road, just off State Road 776 at the Tringali complex.
