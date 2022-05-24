ENGLEWOOD — Patience. People need a little patience.
So says Dearborn Street business owner Taylor Meals of the $7.6 million construction project now underway along West Dearborn Street.
When completed, the revitalization of Englewood's main street will include decorative intersections, lighting, new paving, additional parking and other amenities from State Road 776 to Old Englewood Road.
Right now, there is a lot of work being done.
"It's an inconvenience, like remodeling a kitchen or bathroom," Meals said. "When it's done, it will be nice."
Meals speaks from what he's experiencing right now with the roadwork at the West Dearborn-Old Englewood Road intersection where barricades and cones detour traffic in front of his Dearborn Corner Market convenience store and bait shop.
It's just something to be dealt with, an inconvenience.
"Yes, it is; I drove it this morning," said Debbie Marks, the Sarasota County's manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency. Her job includes overseeing the project.
With the winter season ended, Marks said, work will focus first on the north side of the 400 block of West Dearborn. Then in July, the goal will be to switch the construction work to the south side of that block.
One lane for eastbound traffic will remain open. Shoppers will be encouraged to use the Cedar Street parking lot, adjacent to the rear of Compadres Mexican restaurant on West Dearborn.
By November or December, Sarasota County expects to schedule a formal ribbon cutting for West Dearborn.
