SARASOTA — As red tide dumped dead fish and seaweed onto Sarasota County beaches, county staff waited for assurances that their existing permits were adequate to allow beach cleaning operations to begin.
On Wednesday morning, they received those assurances and began to mobilize, said Nicole Rissler, director of the county’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, during an afternoon media briefing.
Rissler said the county had reviewed and was using plans from the last red tide outbreak in 2018, along with watching what neighboring counties were doing, to guide cleanup operations.
Charlotte County began sending crews with small tractors to remove the fish and debris at Englewood Beach shortly after the first fish kills in late July.
“Some great lessons were learned from 2018,” Rissler said, adding the county was not seeing the same impacts as occurred that year. “And we hope it stays that way,” she added.
Sarasota County will be using both mechanical equipment and manual pickup with crews from the sheriff’s work offender program assisting.
Materials will be placed in lined dumpsters or trucks, then hauled to the county’s landfill for burial.
Mentioning that the county has very dynamic beaches, Rissler said conditions can change daily and vary from one beach to the next.
At the moment, she said, conditions were worse in South County, particularly at beaches in Nokomis and the North Jetty on Casey Key.
In response to a question, Rissler said the county’s response was hampered by the lack of a state of emergency, which would have allowed the county to begin cleanup efforts immediately.
Without that emergency status, there was some question whether the county’s existing permits were sufficient to allow that activity, but a review the by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deemed the permits were adequate.
While the county’s red tide dashboard on Wednesday indicated fish kills ranged from minor to moderate, Rissler said the stench from dead fish was more problematic.
Manasota and Blind Pass beaches, North Jetty, Venice Beach, and Nokomis Beach all had moderate to major aerosol issues according to the county on Wednesday.
“The on-shore wind isn’t helping any,” Rissler said.
Red tide algae, K. brevis, is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 10,000 per liter of water. However, concentrations more than 100,000 cells per liter of water can result in fish kills and its airborne toxins result in respiratory and other ailments in humans. When the cells reach or exceed a million cells per liter of water, the algae can darken or stain the water reddish brown.
Red tide conditions can change daily. For more information, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and/or visitbeaches.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.