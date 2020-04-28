NORTH VENICE – PGT Innovations plans to fill more than 150 positions throughout its manufacturing plants in North Venice, Hialeah, Miami and Tampa.
This comes just days after they shuttered a plant in Orlando.
“With the demand that we’re seeing for our products and hurricane season just weeks away, it’s more important than ever that our manufacturing teams at all of our facilities are fully staffed to produce our incredible products to serve the needs of homeowners,” PGT President/CEO Jeff Jackson said in a news release.
Jackson said hurricane season is coming soon.
“We make products that protect people, safeguard their assets, and save lives, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” he said.
The company’s job openings include manufacturing technicians, forklift drivers, semi-truck drivers, loading technicians for its warehouse and dock operations, and roles within the accounting and credit departments.
To ensure the safety of applicants and PGT Innovations team members, all interviews will be conducted via telephone or video conference to accommodate social distancing and sheltering in place, as outlined in government recommendations for personal wellness, according to a company news release issued Monday.
“PGT Innovations is built on a culture of care,” said Debbie LaPinska, senior vice president of human resources. “Our organization recognizes that taking care of our team members is our number one priority, so we are doing everything we can to keep all parties safe. In addition to these personal wellness practices, we consistently invest in programs that support our team members’ personal well-being and growth, as well as professional development.”
The company’s North Venice campus offers a full-service café, wellness center, fitness center and a child care center.
“When we welcome new team members to PGT Innovations, they see very quickly that they’re joining more than a company,” Jackson added. “They’re joining a family.”
For more information, visit careers.pgtinnovations.com or call 941-480-1600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.