VENICE — PGT Innovations, a national leader in window and door manufacturing, based in Venice, is partnering with Adecco Staffing to host a Drive-Thru Career Fair on Saturday.
They’ll interview candidates for a variety of temporary jobs that could turn into full-time employment.
The job fair is being held at the Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge, located at 1021 Discovery Way in Nokomis from 9 a.m. – noon Saturday.
The company is searching for manufacturing technicians, material handling technicians, and loading technicians for night and weekend shifts.
Positions start at $13 per hour.
Candidates hired before Aug. 31 are eligible for a $250 employment bonus once they reach permanent employment status with PGT Innovations.
During the Drive-Thru Career Fair, candidates will park in designated spaces and complete the approximately one-hour process from their vehicle. An Adecco Staffing agent will first conduct a COVID-19 and pre-interview questionnaire, then evaluate the candidate’s application and facilitate the interview.
If approved, the interviewee will receive an on-the-spot offer and will begin completing the hiring process and paperwork using their smartphone. A tablet will be provided for those without a smartphone.
While the candidate is completing the process, Adecco staff will circulate between parked cars to answer questions.
Safety measures at the job air include temperature checks of all staff and attendees prior to entering the property, requiring masks to be worn by all parties throughout the process and social distancing.
