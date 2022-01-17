Jewelee Franklin examines what's left of her kitchen in Gasparilla Mobile Estates on Monday. A Sunday morning tornado damaged the house she shared with her husband Ken. She was in the house when the storm hit and thought her roof was leaking. When she got up to check, the roof was gone.
Village of Holiday Lake resident Pat Neill stands beside the remnants of her neighbor's roof that would have done far more damage Sunday if large evergreen bushes hadn't acted as a buffer protecting her homem.
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
Storm damage in Gasparilla Mobile Estates on Monday caused by a Sunday morning tornado.
SUN PHOTO BY TON O'NEILL
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
Two dozen homes, like this one, of the 551 homes in the Village of Holiday Lake sustained damage from the tornadic winds that swept along Gasparilla Road early Sunday morning.
PLACIDA — The tornado winds sweeping through Village of Holiday Lake early Sunday morning did not keep residents from helping their neighbors in need.
"Overall, the Village was very fortunate," Village Community Association Manager Kate MacDonald. "I would emphasize the volunteer group (of residents) that mobilized."
Residents of two Englewood-area mobile home parks had a rude awakening Sunday morning when a level 1 tornado touched town in their parks with winds of 110 miles per hour. People living in Gasparilla Mobile Estates in Placida and Village of Holiday Lakes near South Gulf Cove had no time to seek shelter, as the tornado hit just before warnings went out over cell phones all over Southwest Florida.
Charlotte County emergency officials said 21 homes were made uninhabitable in both Gasparilla Mobile Estates park and Village of Holiday Lakes, with 12 more damaged.
No sooner than the storm passed through the Village, then the residents were out helping their neighbors.
Village of Holiday Lake is off Gasparilla Road, closer to State Road 776 than Gasparilla Estates. Of the 551 manufactured homes in Village of Holiday Lake, damage was concentrated around Varley Circle and Swinton Avenue.
"A couple of dozen homes saw some damage," MacDonald said. Others saw their roofs peeled off and wrapped around trees.
Varley Circle resident Pat Neill said she and her husband, Ron, are year-round residents who have been living in the Village for 19 years. Thankfully, large evergreen bushes prevented her neighbor's roof from seriously damaging her home.
Across from Neill, Jim Rutherford moved to the Village six months ago to care for his 76-year-old father-in-law. The roof of his home held, but it knocked out windows. He, too, commended his neighbors who came out and helped their neighbors deal with the damage.
Further south along Gasparilla Road, the Gasparilla Mobile Estates homes sustained more damage.
The good news is no one at the Villages nor Gasparilla Estates suffered severe injuries nor did any deaths result from the storm Sunday.
