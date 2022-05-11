ENGLEWOOD — Plans for Englewood's Pioneer Days are in the works for 2022, organizers say.
It will be the first time since 2019 that Pioneer Days events will be scheduled on and around Labor Day weekend, one of Englewood's biggest events each year.
The celebration, which dates back to the mid-1950s, and includes festivals, contests, cardboard boat races, car shows and a parade, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, and then construction on West Dearborn Street in 2021.
Pioneer Days coordinator Chris Phelps is looking for volunteers to make this year's events fun and safe for all.
"Our entire organization is founded on volunteers, and we will need lots of help this year," Phelps said.
Public meetings are planned in June for the three-day event that will be Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. This year's theme is "Back to the Future," she said.
The committee is planning five events and four contests, including the annual parade on Labor Day.
"We are looking for an organization or two to host the watermelon and pie-eating contests that happen on parade day," Phelps said.
She said the committee is also accepting nominations for grand marshal beginning July 1.
The Pioneer Days Committee will once again conduct a Mayor for a Day fundraiser that will kick off June 15. Co-chairs are Jeannie Joyce and Kendra Porter. The event helps local nonprofits raise money while promoting a "mover and shaker" in the community to be Englewood's honorary mayor for a day.
More fun is in the works.
Candace Giunta from Wiseguys Barbershops in Englewood will be chairing the annual beard contest.
The committee is bringing back the Little Miss and Mr. Englewood Pageant at the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E Dearborn St. It's set Saturday, Aug. 20. Children of all ages traditionally compete for the coveted title and can ride in the Sept. 5 parade.
Chalkfest 11.0 is planned at the Orange Street Park, off West Dearborn Street. The date will be announced for the free event, which is open to artists and amateurs who love to draw.
"That's a wonderful family day," Phelps said. "We usually get a nice collection of (chalk) art on the tennis courts. We encourage families to come together and create a memory."
Cardboard boat races will be return to the public pool at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 7001 San Casa Drive. U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is sponsoring and running the event. Members will have a "build a boat" to show students how to make sturdy cardboard boats, Phelps said.
Pioneer Day events, including parade and vendor applications and other details, will be listed on a new website beginning June 1. There will also be updates on the Pioneer Days Facebook page and via Instagram.
For more information, email info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
"We encourage anyone interested in being a part of this year’s events to email us because we could really use the help," Phelps said.
