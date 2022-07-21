Pioneer Days Parade in 2019

Thousands of people gathered on Dearborn Street to watch the 63rd Annual Pioneer Days Parade in 2019. The festivities were canceled in 2020 and 2021, but are planned for Labor Day weekend this year.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY TIM KERN

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Pioneer Day’s Committee announced more details for the 2022 Pioneer Days, the 66th year of this community event.

This year's theme is "Back to the Future,'' acknowledging that time has passed, but the longtime tradition continues, organizers say.


