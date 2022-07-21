• The Little Miss-Mr. Englewood Pageant is set for Aug. 20 at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.
• The Cardboard Boat races will return Aug. 27 to the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 7001 San Casa Drive. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is organizing the event, and will host two upcoming cardboard-boat workshops.
• Chalkfest 11.0 is set for Aug. 28 at the Dever Regional Park. Chalk will be provided. There will be food, vendors and music.
• The Festival in the Park will be three days, Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3-5, centering on Pioneer Plaza, 365 W. Dearborn St.. There will be live music, food vendors, a free kids area and more all weekend.
• The Pioneer Days Car Show will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
• The Pioneer Days Parade will start at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Pioneer Plaza will open at 8 .m. that day, and festivities will be held there following the parade until 3 p.m. These include pie- and watermelon-eating contests, the beard contest, live music, food, vendors and award presentations.
• The Mayor for a Day contest is underway. Several candidates have entered the race. Candidates accept donations for their chosen nonprofit organizations, and each dollar is a vote. All money must be turned in by 3 p.m. Sept. 1, and the “winner” will be contacted the next day. The official announcement of the winner will be Sept. 3, opening of the Pioneer Days Festival. The mayor's "official" duties include kicking off some of the events, riding in the parade and more.
The Pioneer Days Committee will soon announce the grand marshal of the Pioneer Days Parade.
