ENGLEWOOD — Pioneer Days, Englewood's biggest community celebration, is about to begin.
While most events, including the 63rd Pioneer Days Parade — the longest continuously running parade in Florida — are set for Labor Day weekend, events are already kicking off Saturday with the Little Miss/Mr. Englewood pageant and the Community Charity Bowling day is Sunday at Englewood Bowl.
Here's a quick guide to what's coming up.
Cardboard Boat-building clinic
The Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race is set for Aug. 31 at the Ann Dever Park pool on San Casa Drive in Englewood.
But this weekend, the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 87 is hosting a final workshop to assist anyone who wants to learn how to build a vessel for the race. The clinic is set for 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at a new location, near the pool at Ann Dever Park. The workshop is free and family-friendly. Kids are welcome with a parent or guardian. Close-toed shoes are required. Please contact Bill Shaw 205-302-4747 with questions. Pre-registration is not required. For more information about the race, the rules, the course, and updates visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Little Miss/Mr. Englewood
The Little Miss/Mr. Englewood pageant will be 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Admission is $2 per person, or bring four cans of nonperishable food for the food bank.
Entrance fee for contestants is $30, and $10 per additional siblings. Age groups are: 0-12 months; 13-30 months; 31-42 months; 43 months-6 years; 7-9 years; and 10-12 years. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be chosen for each group. Children will be judged on natural beauty, overall appearance, poise, personality, stage presence. They will not be based on attire.
The top three in each age category are invited to ride on the Pioneer Day Parade float. Registration will be done on-site. Information and forms are available at www.englewood pioneerdays.com and at Englewood United Methodist Church. On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. Please direct any questions to the event chair, Dianna Walston at diannawalston@gmail.com.
Community Charity Bowl
The Community Charity Bowl is set for 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Englewood Bowl, 299 S. Indiana Ave. Last year, several dozen parties of bowlers took the opportunity to get out of the heat and enjoy a few games with family and friends. The idea is simple: Stop into Englewood bowl during the event, designate your charity, bowl as many games as you like at $4 per game plus shoes. Englewood bowl will donate half of the proceeds directly to your charity.
Middle School Shipwreck Dance
The Shipwreck Dance for middle school students is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the new auditorium at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 7001 San Casa Drive. The event is free and includes pizza and bottled water. Charlotte County, the Englewood Community Coalition, Fellowship Church and the Pioneer Days Committee are hosts. The theme is “Living the Dream…” with prizes for kids aged 9-12 for the best costume related to this theme. This is a lock-in event. Kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult.
Photo Contest
The Pioneer Days Photo Contest is open. Anyone can submit digital photos to the competition at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Just click on “Events,” then select “Photo Contest.” An application and release form must be submitted with each entry, which should include the title of the photo and a brief explanation of why it illustrates the theme. The photos will be posted on the site. Each photo will receive a code number so entries remain anonymous to judges. Please don’t submit more than two entries per week.
Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 23. The 10 finalists will be printed and mounted to be displayed at Pioneer Days events so the general public can vote on their favorite. The people of Englewood vote for the grand prize-winning photo.
Chalkfest 7.0
Chalkfest 7.0 returns and is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Orange Street Recreation Center, 101 Orange St., just a couple blocks north of West Dearborn Street. This is a free family event, and the first 250 artists to register receive free chalk. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and artists can begin at 9 a.m.
Teen Shipwreck Dance
The Shipwreck Dance for teens is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the new Ann & Chuck Dever Auditorium behind the pool off San Casa Drive. This is a lock-in event, meaning kids must be signed in and out by an approved adult. It’s free and includes pizza and bottled water. The event is hosted by Charlotte County along with the Englewood Community Coalition, Fellowship Church of Englewood and the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee. Come hang out in costume for some shipwreck dancing fun.
Historical tours
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St., is hosting historical tours of Englewood from 1-4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 25, the. A printable map will be available online with some history and photos at www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
Fish-A-Thon returns
The 10th Pioneer Days Michael O’Donnell Memorial Fish-A-Thon is set for 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Tom Adams Bridge in Englewood. It is free to kids aged 12 and under. Registration is open now. Forms can be obtained at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. All children in a family may be listed on one form. Pre-registration is not required, but participants must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a sign up table at the pier. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Lines will go in the water at 8:15 a.m. Adults do not need to know how to fish, as the volunteers are experienced and will assist anyone who needs some help.
Diaper Derby
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is once again host of the popular and traditional Pioneer Days Diaper Derby, set for Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Woman's Club, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. The Diaper Derby features babies who are able to crawl but unable to walk. It's open and free to all. For more information and to register, call Terri at 941-474-3520 or email powellmema@comcast.net.
For updated information, visit www.englewoodpioneer days.com.
