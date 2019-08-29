ENGLEWOOD — Heavy rains, wind and evacuees from Florida's east coast may change plans for the cardboard boat races and other Pioneer Days events this weekend.
Organizers plan to make some decisions today.
"We have a plan A and B," said Chris Phelps, Pioneer Days organizer, Thursday. "We are going to announce if we have to cancel and reschedule all or some of the Pioneer Day events at noon Friday."
Jeanie Joyce, who headed the Mayor for a Day fundraising race, said board members are making last-minute decisions while watching the projected impacts of Hurricane Dorian. There are 60 vendors planned for the Pioneer Days Festival. Several are coming from out of town but may be forced to evacuate from their homes.
"The board cares about safety first," Joyce said. "There's no way we can have a Pioneer Days Festival if there are high winds on Monday. We don't want the tents becoming airborne. We also don't want only half of the vendors to come because they couldn't get here. It would be the same for the parade."
Phelps said one new issue the board is dealing with in making a decision to cancel the cardboard boat races and Mayor for a Day announcement on Saturday morning is because the Charlotte County staff may not be available for the events at the Ann Dever Park Pool if they are reassigned because of the emergency.
As of Thursday night, the 63rd Pioneer Days Parade was still set for 9 a.m. Monday. More than 60 entrants have filed applications.
"We will definitely still have a car show, cardboard boat races, the festival and parade, but if the hurricane impacts us in any way, those events have to be on a different weekend," she said. "Everyone worked so hard, we would never cancel and not have it at all.
"We are dedicated, we are pioneers."
