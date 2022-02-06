ENGLEWOOD — By noon Tuesday, the stage at Pioneer Park on Dearborn Street in Englewood should have a name honoring a prominent Englewood family.
Following the receipt of a formal request and a donation of $100,000, Sarasota County commissioners are poised to give the stage the name of The Dignam Family Stage during the morning session of their Tuesday meeting.
“I have a real connection with Dearborn Street, as we lived on Cedar Street when we moved to Englewood in the late 1940’s. My dad had the first television store right on the corner of what is currently Pioneer Plaza. Our family would be honored to be a part of this wonderful addition to the historic Dearborn Street area,” Tom Dignam wrote in a letter to the commissioners.
His letter mentioned that the donation was made for the purpose of naming rights to the new stage.
The Dignam family “have done a lot for the community. I get the significance,” Debbie Marks, manager of the Englewood Community Development Area, said of the request.
Indeed, Tom and Annette Dignam supported many community endeavors over the decades, financially and otherwise. The Dignams contributed $100,000 for the restoration of the Hermitage Artists Retreat.
Annette Dignam, who died in June 2020, was a teacher at Lemon Bay School and Girl Scout Leader and started the Youth Enrichment Society which evolved into the Foundations Early Childhood Education Center at Englewood United Methodist Church.
Tom Dignam supervised taking over maintenance of Bay Heights Park when Charlotte County didn’t do it during the recession of 2009-10.
Tom Dignam, with Esther Horton, led the Lemon Bay Historical Society’s project to move the Green Street Church to its present home in 2019.
The Dignam family poured support into Englewood Community Hospital and the Englewood Family YMCA, and have continuously supported nonprofits like Kids Needs of Englewood, the Rotary Youth Foundation, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Englewood Elks, of which Tom was a founding member and Exalted Ruler.
Marks will make the formal presentation of the request to Sarasota County Commissioners on Tuesday along with a recommendation the county proceed with the formal naming of the new park, on which the stage sits. The plaza is on schedule to be completed in April.
Pioneer Park is the name many Englewood residents use when referring to the place, although that is not the formal name. In authorizing the construction project for the park, the county used the name West Dearborn Street Plaza. Besides the stage, workers are completing permanent restrooms, walking paths and lighting.
Marks emphasized that the request from the Dignam family did adhere to county codes regarding names references. Codes state that “Significant land or financial donation to the subject property,” and gives the county commission “full discretion to name the subject property after a significant contributor to that property.”
The county is replete with examples of people making contributions in exchange for naming rights such as the William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library in Venice or Nathan Benderson Park in north Sarasota County.
And naming properties or structures after individuals really came to prominence in the early 2000s when commissioners honored former Commissioner Robert Anderson with the announcement of his retirement, changing the name of the South County Administration Center to the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center.
The agenda item on the naming of the stage is a discussion item for commissioners, so there will be no public discussion allowed on the issue, according to the commission’s rules of procedure.
Any resident who desires to make a comment about the naming of the stage must do so in open to the public at the beginning of the meeting, which will take place at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd. Sarasota.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be streamed for viewing on the county’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3sDasRB
