A woman writes her “To Dos” for the world at large. From New York City, the artists collective, Illegal Art, will be coming to Englewood Thursday to create Friday and Saturday two participatory public art projects on West Dearborn Street.
The new band shell at Pioneer Plaza, along Dearborn Street in Englewood, is ready for concerts.
ENGLEWOOD — The reopening of the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street will be a community celebration.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger will officiate with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday and celebrate the $1.2 million renovation of Pioneer Plaza with a new band shell, permanent restrooms, lighting, landscaping and permeable pathways.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District will provide its honor guard for the commemoration.
Sarasota County will also recognize the Dignam family for their $100,000 donation for the band shell and for whom the new stage was named. The Dignams will receive a certificate of recognition from the county.
The plaza at 325 W. Dearborn St., has been the site for farmers markets, concerts and other community celebrations and events in Englewood. For almost a year, the plaza has been closed for the construction of the band shell, restrooms and pathways.
The celebration does not stop there.
PUBLIC ART, PARTICIPATION
Dearborn business owners Marie Laforge of Mango Bistro, and Les Bernstein of Rehab plan to keep the reopening celebration going. They’ve hired musicians and vendors to mark the day.
The New York City-based art collective, Illegal Art, will be coming to Englewood Thursday to create two participatory public art projects. The collective has created public art projects worldwide. To learn more, visit www.illegalart.org.
Laforge’s Mango Bistro and Bernstein’s Rehab on Dearborn are bookends to the plaza on West Dearborn Street.
The 24-foot long east wall of Bernstein’s building fronts on the plaza and will be plastered with Post-it Notes onto which, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, the public can write their “To Dos,” their hopes and dreams for the future or the world.
Then, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, the public can participate in “Wash Your Fears Away” art project where people can use chalk to scribble onto sidewalks their biggest fears — then wash away those fears with brushes and buckets of water.
For those who really like to participate, Laforge said volunteers are needed Thursday to help set up the art events. Those willing to volunteer their time, call her at 941-445-0819 or email zigamazoo@yahoo.com.
