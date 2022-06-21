PLACIDA — It isn’t every day that you see the same restaurateurs rebound three times, reopening the same restaurant, same concept, same excellence, on the same road, at a new address every time, drawing a throng of fans with them wherever they go.
Brother-sister team Scott and Chef Susie Gordon have done it again.
In mid-June, wisely postseason, they opened Placida Grill’s third Englewood location. Pent-up demand started filling the seats immediately.
Several walk-in parties showed up without reservation, Scott Gordon said.
“I hate to turn people away.”
After their second restaurant succumbed to on-again, off-again pandemic closures, the Gordons temporarily returned home to Wisconsin and started looking for a new space months ago, in 2021.
Late last year, they were handed the keys to the abruptly shuttered Prime Time Steak & Spirits.
It, too, was in Placida, so they didn’t have to change their place’s name, just work to transform a 20-year-old interior with new carpeting, room dividers, rafters, string lights, nautical prints and a semi-open kitchen with new equipment and floor.
The new Grill has a full liquor license and a long bar, where you can count on creative craft cocktails as well as Scott Gordon’s growing new list of craft beers and wines.
“We decided to give it another go,” Susie Gordon said. “This seats about the same — 170 people — in 5,000 square feet with outdoor seating, too.”
Scott and Susie Gordon launched the first Placida Grill in 2013 in today’s Isabella’s Bistro at Fiddler’s Green. Five years later they moved into a place twice its size: today’s Tjs Market Grill, a mile and a half down Placida Road.
Now they’re at 5855 Placida Road, a mile north of their first location.
What hasn’t changed is Placida Grill’s reputation — for premier seafood, beef and upscale Southwest fare.
“We’ve added a few things but brought back old favorites,” Susie Gordon said. “Like Southwest Pork Green Chili, Killer Shrimp in coconut curry broth, and the Faroe Islands Salmon Tostada Stack.”
Placida Grill ($$-$$$, O), 5855 Placida Road (Rotonda Plaza), Englewood, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Reservations are imperative.
