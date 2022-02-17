MURDOCK — The spirit was willing, but more details are needed before Charlotte County commissioners will support spending $10 million for 17 acres along Coral Creek in Placida.
"The community loves the idea," Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said at Thursday's workshop. "The numbers are scary — they always are."
The idea was proposed by Commission Chair Bill Truex, whose district is in West Charlotte County.
The property is near the Boca Grande Causeway, and across the road from Charlotte County's popular boat ramp. Two county fishing piers are nearby.
Truex first broached the idea of the county acquiring two properties last March.
Since then, added two adjoining properties to the mix. The addition includes the site of what had been the Grande Tours Kayak and Paddleboard Center and an 11-acre residential property abutting the Coral Creek Bridge.
Friends of Cape Haze Vice President Bill Dahms spoke at the workshop.
“We support the forward looking proposal of Commissioner Bill Truex to create a kayak launching facility in the Placida area," Dahms said. "This will provide wider water access to all of the county’s residents and could also take off some of the pressure on other similar facilities in the area."
Doug Izzo, executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, applauded Truex for looking for ways the public can access the water. "What I am hearing is that is a good idea," he said.
The acquisition of the property for kayaks and other passive park recreation will help keep the balance and the "small town feel" of Englewood and Cape Haze.
Deutsch said commissioners needed to "accept the challenge and make it happen."
There's little time to waste — at least for the 2.46 acres at 12555 Placida Road, and nearly 2 acres next door at 12565 Placida Road — have potential buyers, Truex said.
"Is there room for negotiations?" Truex said, answering his own question. "I hope so."
Acquisition Process
County commissioners cannot simply vote and cut a check to buy the properties.
Community Services Director Tommy Scott explained the process state law requires the county follow for acquisitions exceeding $500,000.
The county will need two appraisals for each property. If the purchase price exceeds the average of the appraisals, then an "extraordinary vote," a super majority of four or all of five commissioners, must support the purchase.
Scott laid out a tight schedule where county officials expect to take one or two weeks for negotiating a sale prices with "responsive" owners, three to four weeks to bring the proposed purchase prices before the county commission, then four to five weeks to finalize the acquisition process with a title company.
Once the properties are in county ownership, Scott said, the county can then develop a park master plan, demolish or rehabilitate structures for the park, rehabilitate and make the site ADA compliant, and remove exotic vegetation.
Public-Private Effort
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo recalled how Truex originally suggested the county could enter into a public-private partnership with a nonprofit that would collect donations for the acquisition.
"This has to be a public-private partnership," Tiseo said.
He was surprised, too, the staff presentation did not identify potential county funding sources.
His concerns weren't lost with the other commissioners.
"I have the same questions, but we need to keep plowing ahead," Commissioner Ken Doherty said.
As well as talking to the property owners, Truex said he's heard from nonprofits interested in helping the county acquire the properties.
"We need more information," Commissioner Chris Constance said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.