MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners will decide Thursday whether they want to launch Commission Chairman's Bill Truex's vision for Placida.
In March, Truex broached the idea of the county acquiring Placida Road properties across from Boca Grande Causeway and Placida Boat Ramp in western Charlotte County. The land includes the former Grande Tours Kayak and Paddleboard Center.
"This would be beautiful for kayaks and stand-up boarders," Truex said. "It is not in our parks master plan — obviously — but with the growth, development and expansion of the Placida boat ramp, this could be a non-motorized access."
The commissioners consider his proposal at the 9 a.m. Thursday workshop in room 119 of the County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle.
"This effort has included people from the area that have an interest in protecting these parcels from development due to the sensitive nature of the estuary," Truex told The Daily Sun in a Tuesday email. "I personally believe that in the public trust and minimal impact, it will be greatly beneficial for all in Charlotte County and will provide a great location for backwater fishing with kayaks or canoes."
The properties are on a tributary of Coral Creek, including the site where Marian Schneider operated Grande Tours for many years, a kayak rental and eco-touring business.
The proposal identifies four potential properties, three of which are 1 to 2 acres, zoned low-density residential with individual owners.
The fourth is Charlotte County Property Appraiser's Office. It is 11.86 residential acres at the base of the Coral Creek Bridge, zoned for 3.5 units per acre. The address of the largest property is 14041 Gasparilla Road.
"I feel all four should be purchased to benefit the public and environment of the backwaters," Truex stated in the Tuesday email. "I have been in communication with representatives of the properties and one owner. They have all expressed an interest in land preservation."
Truex stated that, based on timeline for purchase, the two smaller parcels have "high priority" because of the potential of buyers for them, he stated.
The county expects the total acquisition to cost $10 million. Commissioners will discuss potential funding sources Thursday, Truex suggested.
The county is garner two appraisals for each property. If the purchase price exceeds the appraisals, then an "extraordinary vote" of the commission is required.
Another $2 million or more will be needed for construction and other costs associated with transforming the properties into a passive park. Total costs could exceed $12.3 million.
"The entire layout and use of the park will be a public discussion, but it will focus around low impact activities and potentially some overflow parking for the boat ramp," Truex said. "Again, there is no specific direction as of yet as we want the engagement of the residents before any final determination."
