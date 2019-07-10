The Placida Rotary Club's 22nd annual installation banquet was held at The Rotonda Golf & Country Club. The club's new president is Blair Milliken. The club cleans Placida and Gasparilla roads, donated toward the fireworks celebration, sponsors festivals to help raise money for scholarships and helps with community projects. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. For more information, visit www.placidarotaryclub.com, or send an email to Info@placidarotaryclub.com
