VENICE — The third time was the charm for the development of two parcels along South Tamiami Trail which straddle Pine Grove Drive just northeast of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Proposals in 2018 and 2019 to build a four-story hotel on the land never came to fruition in the face of vehement neighbor opposition.
A Venice City Council vote to reject a rezoning essentially killed the first one, while the second was shot down by the Planning Commission and not taken to the City Council for consideration.
But a site-and-development plan for Isola Casa, a proposed three-story complex of 36 multi-family units in four buildings, with amenities including garages, a pool and a dog park, was unopposed by neighbors on Tuesday.
“Someone before us made it very easy,” said longtime area developer Mike Miller, one of the principals of Isola Casa Development and the manager of MPS Development & Construction LLC, the applicant.
He confirmed the development team had met with neighbors.
“Things go smoother” that way, he said.
The Commission voted 5-0 to approve the plan, with Commissioner Richard Hale absent. One seat on the Commission is currently vacant.
The plan calls for all construction to be on the parcel at 775 South Tamiami Trail, with a wet and a “dry” pond on the second parcel used for stormwater management.
Using the wet pond as an amenity was considered, Miller said, but the final decision was not to have residents crossing Pine Grove Road.
Key differences from the hotel proposals that commissioners cited in approving Isola Casa included buffering the project from neighbors with a perimeter fence, single-story parking garages and landscaping, and siting the buildings in pairs facing each other, so balconies wouldn’t be visible to neighbors.
